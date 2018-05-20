Get Fit With Mom [VIDEO]

Share a workout with your kiddo with this easy-to-follow home routine! Fitness instructor Amanda Strong and her daughter, Quinn, power through a fun yet challenging series of exercises. It’s sure to get your heart rate up and make you laugh, which is awesome for the abs. They’ll lead you through a warmup followed by the workout and a cool-down — all in less than 20 minutes. Be flexible and repeat exercises you and your sidekick like best. The most important part of working out is having fun!
MOVES YOU’LL SEE
Videos by PopCulture.com
Warmup (30 seconds each)
- Jog in Place
- Seal Jacks
- Mountain Climbers
- Jog in Place
Workout
Section 1:
- Squat and High Five
- Handheld Forward and Reverse Lunges
- Horsey Ride Forearm Plank
- Crab Walk
- Forward Bear Crawl
Section 2:
- Squat
- Stepping Lunges
- Horsey Ride Forearm Plank
- Knee Slaps (Tuck Jumps)
- High Knee Skips
Section 3:
- Side-to-Side Squats
- Handheld Forward and Reverse Lunges
- Horsey Ride Forearm Plank
- Forward Bear Crawl
- Thrusters
Cool-Down
- Hamstring Stretch
- Quad Stretch
- Arms (biceps, triceps, shoulders)
- Deep Breaths