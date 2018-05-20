Get Fit With Mom [VIDEO]

Share a workout with your kiddo with this easy-to-follow home routine! Fitness instructor Amanda Strong and her daughter, Quinn, power through a fun yet challenging series of exercises. It’s sure to get your heart rate up and make you laugh, which is awesome for the abs. They’ll lead you through a warmup followed by the workout and a cool-down — all in less than 20 minutes. Be flexible and repeat exercises you and your sidekick like best. The most important part of working out is having fun!

MOVES YOU’LL SEE

Videos by PopCulture.com

Warmup (30 seconds each)

Jog in Place

Seal Jacks

Mountain Climbers

Jog in Place

Workout

Section 1:

Squat and High Five

Handheld Forward and Reverse Lunges

Horsey Ride Forearm Plank

Crab Walk

Forward Bear Crawl

Section 2:

Squat

Stepping Lunges

Horsey Ride Forearm Plank

Knee Slaps (Tuck Jumps)

High Knee Skips

Section 3:

Side-to-Side Squats

Handheld Forward and Reverse Lunges

Horsey Ride Forearm Plank

Forward Bear Crawl

Thrusters

Cool-Down