Fitness Star Kelsey Wells Proves We’re Not the Only Ones Who Get Holiday Bloat

Don’t feel so bad about your tummy feeling a little bigger after a big holiday-sized meal! Fitness blogger Kelsey Wells posted a photo showing off her own post-Thanksgiving bloated tummy, proving that even the most dedicated fitness stars feel a little lethargic during the holidays.

In the Instagram caption, Wells wrote, “I try to indulge in moderation, but let’s be honest I’m human and I love food and that doesn’t always happen.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wanted to post this because I have received more than a few questions lately such as ‘how do you never look bloated?’, ‘how do you never get zits?’, and ‘how do you not have stretch marks?’” Wells continued. “First, I definitely do get bloated, I definitely have occasional breakouts (hello hormones), and I actually do have stretch marks (though they have faded). I could give you tips and tricks on how to fight bloating and zits and stretch marks, but I think it’s more important for everyone to realize that these things are totally normal!”

“Of course I want to take photos in good lighting and show my best angles, but I never want that to be misconstrued as saying I don’t have bad ones or never look bloated. EVERYONE is human. Everyone is beautiful. The key is to spend less time picking ourselves apart and more time seeing how beautiful, amazing, and miraculous our bodies are — bloating, zits, stretch marks, and all.”

Well said!

But for those days when you’re really feeling the bloat and can’t focus on anything else, here are some simple ways to get rid of it:

Celebs swear by this two-ingredient debloat drink.

Add some potassium to your diet. Potassium balances your sodium levels! Reach for bananas, asparagus, citrusy fruits, melons and tomatoes.

Potassium balances your sodium levels! Reach for bananas, asparagus, citrusy fruits, melons and tomatoes. Exercise. Duh! Before crashing on the couch after dinner, go for a quick walk or do a simple workout.

Duh! Before crashing on the couch after dinner, go for a quick walk or do a simple workout. Don’t forget about fiber. To keep everything moving, the FDA recommends 25 grams of fiber every day. That’s more than you might think!

To keep everything moving, the FDA recommends 25 grams of fiber every day. That’s more than you might think! Sip on peppermint tea. This centuries-old remedy for aiding digestion and tummy trouble uses mint to reset your belly bloat.

Do you have any tips on reducing belly bloat during the holidays? Share them in the comments below!