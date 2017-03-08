Fitness Star Emily Skye Gained 28 Pounds and Has Never Been Happier

Emily Skye is known for her nutrition-, mindset- and exercise-centered F.I.T. programs. Her Instagram account (which no doubt contributed to Skye’s title of Cosmopolitan’s Social Media Star of the Year) showcases inspiring before and after photos, weight loss journeys, healthy cooking and all-around motivating content.

Recently, Skye shared two side-by-side photos of herself: one from eight years ago, when she weighed 28 pounds less, and one current photo. There is a visible difference in muscle tone between the two photos, and Skye says she’s happier at the heavier weight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

>> Read more: The Reason Behind This Bizarre Before and After From Emily Skye

She explains that the photo on the left is from before she started strength training. “I was only doing cardio and I was obsessed with being as skinny as I could be,” she shared in the caption. “I was starving myself and was really unhealthy and unhappy. I suffered depression and had terrible body image.”

A photo posted by Snapchat emilyskyefit (@emilyskyefit) on Oct 8, 2016 at 11:29pm PDT

She went on to say why the 28-pound weight gain increased her self-confidence and body image. “I lift heavy weights and do a little bit of HIIT,” she said. “I don’t do ANY long cardio sessions, and I eat more than I’ve ever eaten in my life.”

>> Work: Best Quick HIIT Workouts for All Fitness Levels

“I’m also happier, healthier, stronger, and fitter than I have ever been. I no longer obsess over the way I look. I eat and train to feel my best, for overall health and longevity. “

She encouraged her followers to focus on exercising and eating healthy not to lose weight, but for overall health. “Exercise and eat nutritious food because you LOVE yourself and know that you deserve to be your best. Try not to focus on being ‘skinny’ and just focus on your overall health — mental and physical. Don’t listen to anyone who tries to bring you down.”

“Surround yourself with positive, supportive, like-minded people and always do what makes you happy regardless of what anyone else thinks!”

Well said!

>> Read more: These Photos Prove Weight Loss Isn’t Always a Good Thing