Fitness Star Anna Victoria Just Dropped Another Body-Positive Truth Bomb on Instagram

Good angles, bad angles, good lighting, bad lighting, high waisted pants, NOT high waisted pants, morning abs, post-dinner bloat, snap filters, #nofilter… what else am I missing? Surely, there’s so much more. So much more that goes into getting “the” perfect photo. Guys, I take dozens of photo before getting the one I like. I look for good lighting, I pose, I loooove high waisted pants and ya, they also lift my booty and make my waist look smaller than it is. I don’t think that’s a bad thing, but the fact is that so much of what you see is contrived. My photos are contrived. But I will also share these photos on the right because I don’t want you to think I’m only ever like on the left. We can love getting done up and posing and finding the best photos we took, but that doesn’t mean the less done up versions of ourselves is any less beautiful. If you want to go get “the” perfect photo of you, go for it girl 🙌 just be sure you’re not letting that be the standard of your beauty or reason not to love YOU as much as you deserve to. (Which is A LOT) 💕 #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides
We will never get enough of these body positive photos from fitness stars like Anna Victoria. Victoria, the creator of the Fit Body Guides, posted a series of side-by-side photos to Instagram, showing that the right pose, lighting, clothing and filter all go into making the perfect fitspo selfie.
In one side-by-side image, she notes that the two photos were taken two seconds apart. In the photo on the left, she’s shown wearing high-waisted leggings with tight abs poking out over top. In the next, she’s shown with lower-cut leggings and a rounder belly.
“Good angles, bad angles, good lighting, bad lighting, high waisted pants, NOT high waisted pants, morning abs, post-dinner bloat, snap filters, #nofilter… what else am I missing?” she writes. “Surely, there’s so much more. So much more that goes into getting ‘the’ perfect photo.”
After pointing out that she takes “dozens” of photos to get the perfect one (just like everyone else), Victoria writes that much of what you see on Instagram is “contrived.”
MORE: You’ll Never Recognize Anna Victoria’s Before Photo From 5 Years Ago
“I don’t think [posing for a good photo is] a bad thing, but the fact is that so much of what you see is contrived,” she adds.
“We can love getting done up and posing and finding the best photos we took, but that doesn’t mean the less done up versions of ourselves is any less beautiful,” she says.
“If you want to go get ‘the’ perfect photo of you, go for it girl,” she writes, “just be sure you’re not letting that be the standard of your beauty or reason not to love YOU as much as you deserve to. (Which is A LOT).”
Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don’t change your worth ❤️ I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn’t see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I’m getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren’t going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal “flaws”? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it’s happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it 💗💗💗 If you’re following my page, you’re a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement – thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides
Can we just say how much we love Victoria’s honest, transparent posts like this? In January, she delighted her followers with a similar side-by-side image showing two photos taken seconds apart. In one she was standing with a flat tummy and tight abs; in the next she was sitting, showing off her belly rolls.
We can’t wait to see how honest bloggers like Anna Victoria transform the Instagram #fitspo community!
