Fitness Star Anna Victoria Just Dropped Another Body-Positive Truth Bomb on Instagram

We will never get enough of these body positive photos from fitness stars like Anna Victoria. Victoria, the creator of the Fit Body Guides, posted a series of side-by-side photos to Instagram, showing that the right pose, lighting, clothing and filter all go into making the perfect fitspo selfie.

In one side-by-side image, she notes that the two photos were taken two seconds apart. In the photo on the left, she’s shown wearing high-waisted leggings with tight abs poking out over top. In the next, she’s shown with lower-cut leggings and a rounder belly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Good angles, bad angles, good lighting, bad lighting, high waisted pants, NOT high waisted pants, morning abs, post-dinner bloat, snap filters, #nofilter… what else am I missing?” she writes. “Surely, there’s so much more. So much more that goes into getting ‘the’ perfect photo.”

After pointing out that she takes “dozens” of photos to get the perfect one (just like everyone else), Victoria writes that much of what you see on Instagram is “contrived.”

MORE: You’ll Never Recognize Anna Victoria’s Before Photo From 5 Years Ago

“I don’t think [posing for a good photo is] a bad thing, but the fact is that so much of what you see is contrived,” she adds.

“We can love getting done up and posing and finding the best photos we took, but that doesn’t mean the less done up versions of ourselves is any less beautiful,” she says.

“If you want to go get ‘the’ perfect photo of you, go for it girl,” she writes, “just be sure you’re not letting that be the standard of your beauty or reason not to love YOU as much as you deserve to. (Which is A LOT).”

Can we just say how much we love Victoria’s honest, transparent posts like this? In January, she delighted her followers with a similar side-by-side image showing two photos taken seconds apart. In one she was standing with a flat tummy and tight abs; in the next she was sitting, showing off her belly rolls.

We can’t wait to see how honest bloggers like Anna Victoria transform the Instagram #fitspo community!

Related:

Demi Lovato Is Totally Fine With Not Having a Thigh Gap and We Are Here for It

One Body-Positive Blogger Just Shared Her Honest Opinions About Her Stretch Marks

One Woman’s Surprising Reason She Won’t Congratulate People on Their Weight Loss