Fish: Which Ones Are the Best to Eat and Why

There are hundreds of fish in the sea and not all of them are safe to eat. You need to be sure that the fish has low levels of contaminates, is high in omega-3 fatty acids and comes from a sustainable fishery. This means that the fishery is harvesting the fish at a sustainable rate, so that the fish rate does not decline because of poor fishing practices. The Marine Stewardship Council, or MSC, helps to prevent this from happening. They are a non-profit that has set a standard for sustainable fisheries. They look out for you and even put a blue eco-label on packaging for fish from approved fisheries!

Here are six different types of fish that you should eat:

Albacora Tuna: This fish is a type of white tuna that is commonly canned. It’s healthy if pole-caught and tends to have lower mercury and contaminate ratings. If the tuna is caught in colder waters it will have a higher omega-3 count. Just make sure to check the blue MSC label! (via Eating Well)

Wild-Caught Alaskan Salmon: Alaskan fisheries are watched more closely than others. Biologists are placed along the river mouth to count how many salmon return to reproduce. If this number goes down then the fishery is closed before it can reach its limit. Since the rivers are so closely monitored, this means that the fish are healthier and the fisheries are more sustainable than other places. They also carefully manage the water quality and have strict quotas. This allows for the Alaskan Salmon to be packed with vitamin D and omega-3s. (via Eating Well)

Farmed Rainbow Trout: Most rainbow trout are farmed in freshwater pounds, which protects them from contaminants. They are fed a fish meal diet that has been fine-tuned to conserve resources. It is a great source of vitamin B12, which can help to reduce the risk of heart disease. It also has a lower mercury rate, meaning that there is no limit to the consumption of the rainbow trout! (via Eating Well)

Freshwater Coho Salmon: This is the first and only salmon to receive a Super Green rating. This fish is raised in closed freshwater pens. Some people are wary of buying fish from a “fish farm” because they use crowded pens that become easily infected with parasites, which can then spread disease to wild fish. Also, freshwater pens require less feed, so the environmental impact is reduced. (via Eating Well)

Sablefish: “Butterfish” is an alternative name for this white flaky fish because of its buttery texture. Like lots of other fish, it’s a great source of omega-3s, but it also has selenium. Selenium is a mineral that helps to protect cells from damage. (via Best Health)

Atlantic Mackerel: Mackerel is a distant relative of tuna and very abundant, so it’s a sustainable choice. This also means there’s a minimal impact on their habitat and other species. The mackerel is filled with omega-3s and has six times the RDA (recommended dietary allowances) of vitamin B12 in one serving. You may want to try it as an appetizer first, however, because of its strong flavor. (via Best Health)

Pacific Halibut: This white fish is a great source of potassium and vitamin D! It has an entire day’s worth of omega-3s. Halibut has a mild flavor, so even your pickiest eaters won’t mind and you can cook it in a variety of dishes. (via Best Health)

