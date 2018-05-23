Fast Food Under 500: Starbucks

We’re all guilty of waiting in the 10-person-deep Starbucks line on Monday mornings, waiting for the coffee and snack to kickstart our day. Coffee or tea is a vital part of almost everyone’s morning routine, so there’s no shame in that. However, it is important to pay attention to exactly what you’re ingesting every morning. Next time you’re standing in line or waiting in the drive-thru line that never quite seems to diminish in size, remember these skinny Starbucks options.

DRINKS

Iced Coffee: Keep it simple with this iced version of a Starbucks staple: coffee! Avoid unnecessary calories and fats with this classic and simple drink. At only 60 calories, you can get your morning wake up call without feeling guilty.

Nonfat Iced Vanilla Latte: With only 120 calories, almost anyone can get behind a delicious vanilla latte! The best part of all of these Starbucks options is that you can order them hot or cold, depending on your mood and the weather.

Nonfat Caffe Latte: If you’re an espresso addict, this option is for you! Made with a shot or two of espresso and topped with nonfat milk, this simple drink will satisfy your coffee craving for the day ahead of you. Plus, it only has 100 calories!

FOOD

Perfect Oatmeal: Starbucks’ steel-cut whole grain oats make for the perfect breakfast with only 160 calories. Add dried fruit or a nut medley for 100 calories, or brown sugar for 50! This pairs well with just about any drink option.

Spinach & Feta Breakfast Wrap: This protein-packed breakfast wrap keeps it skinny with the spinach and tomatoes, but the feta and eggs add a savory taste that will blow your morning out of the water. At only 290 calories, you won’t feel guilty about getting a quick breakfast to go.

Chicken & Greens Caesar Salad Bowl: If breakfast is over and you’re looking for a light lunch, check out this caesar salad with only 360 calories! The chicken will give you the protein to get through the rest of the day and the kale will allow you to get your superfood in for the day.

Starbucks no longer has to be a guilty pleasure! Combine any drink and food of the options above and end up with under 500 calories. Order with confidence knowing that you’re getting a nutritious value along with a quick meal.