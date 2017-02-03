Faith Hill and Her All Grown Up Daughter Maggie McGraw Are Practically Twins

I’m so happy to be mom to my 3 amazing girls. I am so thankful for my mom who taught me the most important things in life and how to set my priorities. #MothersDay A photo posted by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on May 10, 2015 at 7:49am PDT

Between the two of them, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have some pretty good genes. Case in point: the couple’s three beautiful daughters.

When McGraw took their middle daughter, 18-year-old Maggie, as his date to both the CMT Music Awards and the AMAs, we couldn’t help but notice that she is definitely her mother’s daughter!

My date for the night! #AMAs #Maggie A photo posted by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Nov 20, 2016 at 4:37pm PST

The two made a pretty darling couple on the red carpet, and there’s no denying that Maggie bears a striking resemblance to her mom.

(Photo: Getty / Axelle / Bauer Griffin)

Given her height, long blonde hair and similar build to Faith’s, the 18-year-old could easily be mistaken for her mom one day.

