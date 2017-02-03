Faith Hill and Her All Grown Up Daughter Maggie McGraw Are Practically Twins

Between the two of them, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have some pretty good genes. Case in point: the couple’s three beautiful daughters.
When McGraw took their middle daughter, 18-year-old Maggie, as his date to both the CMT Music Awards and the AMAs, we couldn’t help but notice that she is definitely her mother’s daughter!
The two made a pretty darling couple on the red carpet, and there’s no denying that Maggie bears a striking resemblance to her mom.
Given her height, long blonde hair and similar build to Faith’s, the 18-year-old could easily be mistaken for her mom one day.
