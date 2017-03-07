Exactly What Chrissy Teigen’s Trainer Eats in a Day

getting a little limited over here but still love my @bodybysimone!! ❤️ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 16, 2016 at 12:51pm PDT

Simone De La Rue is a fitness guru and former dancer whose career started out with celebrities like Taylor Swift and Chrissy Teigen. She’s also the founder of the popular dance cardio workout called Body by Simone, and was recently on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, a show that gives contestants a makeover with their own dedicated fitness trainer and stylist.

While Simone attributes her lean and solid physique to her training as a dancer, she also relies on a protein-packed diet used to fuel her exercise for the day.

“I try to graze all day and not binge eat when I’m starving,” Simone said on MindBodyGreen.com. “I also look at food as fuel for my day, and I base how much I eat around how much I’ll be exercising.”

In her book, The 8-Week Total Body Makeover Plan, Simone includes detailed meal plans to help others achieve their fitness goals alongside a diet that is sustainable and more of a lifestyle than a sprint to the finish line.

Her day begins with a deliberate breakfast that combines protein, healthy fats, carbohydrates, and coffee to get her going.

“I almost always start with eggs (poached or scrambled), on a piece of gluten-free toast with smashed avocado on it and a side of tomato and turkey,” she said on MindBodyGreen.com.

“Getting all that protein first thing in the morning is key. Depending on how I’m feeling, I’ll have a green tea or a flat white coffee with breakfast—if I need more energy, coffee is the way to go.”

For lunch, she’s shared recipes that she eats like her Quinoa Tabouli Salad with chickpeas that’s included in her book, or a vegetable stir-fry where she adds chicken and brown rice, writing, “Protein and healthy carbs. Good to fuel your workout.”

Dinner could include something like her salmon fish cakes or home cooked vegetable moussaka with rocket salad and garlic bread.

For more meal inspiration, check out her Instagram posts where she shares what she eats from breakfast through dinner.

