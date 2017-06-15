The Diet That Helps Drew Barrymore Maintain Her 20-Pound Weight Loss

(Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Drew Barrymore is making headlines these days not just for her new Netflix show The Santa Clarita Diet, but also for her entrepreneurial ventures (like her wine line, her beauty line, and her new print magazine). The 42-year-old mom of two recently lost 20 pounds by upping her protein intake and hitting the gym — so we wanted to see what life’s like now that she’s achieved her weight loss goal.

While Barrymore is definitely careful about what she’s eating these days, she’s also learned to indulge in moderation — a huge deal if you’re trying to healthify your eating habits but still struggling to let go of pizza like Barrymore. (“I still am dreaming and crying about pizza,” she told the TODAY show.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Drew Barrymore’s Daughter Is Her Total Mini-Me and We Can’t Get Enough

Let’s take a look at what a day of eating might look like for Drew Barrymore.

Breakfast

On days Barrymore remembers to eat breakfast (taking care of two young daughters is no joke!), it usually comes after a workout in the form of avocado toast. “I keep it simple with mashed-up avocado, fresh lemon juice, sea salt, pepper, and sometimes chili flakes, if I’m feeling bold,” she told Grub Street. And you can’t forget the celeb favorite wake-up call: warm water with lemon.

Use a pretty napkin. Even if your just eating by yourself. #sundaymorningvibes #brunchathome #dontsavethegoodstuff A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:16am PST

Lunch

When she’s on the go, she’ll grab a veggie burrito from Dos Toros or sushi from Nobu in New York. When she has time for a homemade meal, it’s cucumber salad (romaine + sliced cucumbers + lemon juice + olive oil).

If Barrymore and the girls have to rush out the door, she’ll whip up a classic sammy: “toasted wheat bread, turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard.”

Dinner

Fresh salmon with veggies is Barrymore’s go-to healthy dinner, especially when she’s too tired to come up with anything else.

As for that pizza we mentioned? Barrymore will be the first to admit that she’ll grab a slice of Joe’s Pizza in New York during a girls night out. But she’ll also make sure to balance it out with a healthy day of eating the next day. Oh, and you can catch her drinking a Dark ‘N Stormy at Smith & Mills in Tribeca on Friday nights — she cites the “muddled ginger and fresh lime” as her take on a healthier cocktail.

Who’s ready for a GNO with Drew Barrymore? We sure are!

Related:

Drew Barrymore Masters Multitasking, Applies Makeup on Subway

Drew Barrymore Reveals She ‘Let Herself Go’ After Divorce

The 7 Clean Meals Khloé Kardashian Eats Every Day for Her New Fit Figure