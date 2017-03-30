Chris Pratt Updates Fans on His Diet With Hilarious Instagram Series

Chris Pratt is currently filming Jurassic World 2, and to stay in shape for the physically demanding role, the actor is doing his part to follow his diet.

To keep fans in the loop, Pratt has started an Instagram series he calls “What’s My Snack?,” in which he shares his snack for the day with his followers in typically hilarious fashion.

Pratt debuted the segment last week, and has so far eaten things like a cacao baobab banana chia shake, sashimi (which he referred to in the caption as “cat food”), an olive oil pistachio cake and an apple. In the latest episode, which he posted Wednesday, the actor snacks on a cucumber and egg wrap, which he described as “basically exactly like a sandwich but instead of bread you use thinly sliced cucumbers and instead of meat you use sprouts and chopped up eggs and instead of flavor you get nutrition.”

He then followed that up with some words of wisdom explaining that while eating is no longer fun for him, seeing results is.

“Like I always said, eating is no longer the fun part, flexing my butt cheeks in the mirror is. Cause no dimples. No rolls. Just cut ass butt cheeks. LIVE WITH IT!!!”

Pratt had previously responded to fans telling him he looked “skeletal,” sharing a “selfie” to assure his followers all was well.

“So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK. Some have gone as far as to say I look ‘skeletal,’” he wrote next to part of a dinosaur skeleton. “Well, just because I am a male doesn’t mean I’m impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts. So to prove my security in the way I look I’m posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat. Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg.”

