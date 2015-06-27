Celebrity Moms’ Pregnancy Cravings
It's always a nice reminder that celebrities are human too. Meaning when they're preggers, there's nothing that's off limits (doesn't that make you feel better about the fact that you're elbows-deep into a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos right now?).
Mamas-to-be: take comfort in the below celeb pregnancy cravings not even the rich and famous are immune to.
Carrie Underwood
Underwood said on The Rachael Ray Show she succumbed to the power of pop-tarts.
Kate Middleton
Princesses are prisoners to sugar too; a palace insider told Woman's Day the royal kitchen had to keep a constant supply of cupcakes and raspberry ice cream.
Blake Lively
Apparently pickles and ice cream isn't just an old wives tale; a source told Heat magazine that Lively lived on organic hand-churned pumpkin flavored ice cream and small-batch pickles.
Zoe Saldana
In an E! interview Saldana confessed to eating baked goods and preserved meats TOGETHER.
Alicia Keys
On several occasions Keys has professed her undying love for root beer floats while she was expecting.
Kourtney Kardashian
A mom of three, the eldest Kardashian told Natural Health magazine how she couldn't live without cheese-and-pickle sandwiches and Nilla wafers.
Jessica Simpson
Simpson wasn't shy when it came to telling anyone and everyone about how she indulged in mac-n-cheese, Cap'n Crunch cereal and even buttered pop-tarts.
Jennifer Connelly
In an interview Connelly told David Letterman she couldn't make it through a day without dipping pretzels in cream cheese.