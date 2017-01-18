Boost Your Smoothie with These 14 Ingredients

Ready to make a kick-butt smoothie? Gather your favorite ingredients and throw them into a blender, but before you press blend, add one of these boosters, recommended by Shape, in to make your smoothie super powered!

Acai Berries: These Brazilian super-boosters are now commonly found in the frozen section of health food stores. The berries are packed with anthocyanins and flavonoids, which are powerful antioxidants that may help aid in the prevention of cancer and the boosting of skin health. Consuming berries like açai may help fight aging by fighting free radicals (unstable atoms that can damage cells) in the body. Açai berries may also reduce cholesterol and blood pressure, thanks to their plant sterols, and may improve weight loss due to their high fiber content. These berries are delicious in your A.M. smoothies and best paired with coconut water and spinach.

Bee Pollen: A holistic remedy, bee pollen contains vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, lipids, protein, and a massive amount of amino acids. It may help the digestive system, boost the immune system, support the cardiovascular system, and aid in prostate and infertility problems.

Green Superfood Powder: Green superfood is bursting with vitamins A, C, and K; fiber; protein; thiamin; ribofla- vin; niacin; and omegas-3, -6 and -9. Plant sources include wheat grass, alfalfa grass, parsley, barley grass, oat grass, and spinach. There are many green powders on the market, but I like Energy Green SuperFood by Amazing Grass and Genesis Today’s GenEssentials Greens.

Flaxseed Oil: It’s one of my big sister’s favorite oils to add to her morning smoothies. Also known as linseed oil, flax oil is full of omega-3 fatty acids, alpha-linolenic acid (which may help boost immunity), and vitamin E. I like to add one teaspoon to reap all these benefits.

Green Tea Powder (Matcha): Matcha, or green tea powder, may aid in the prevention of cancer and can be used as a fat burner. Green tea contains a large amount of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids, and may help boost metabolism. It also has relaxing qualities (very Zen!), helps lower blood sugar and cholesterol, and can naturally detoxify the body. Check out Ito En for a great selection of teas/powders.

Dark Cocoa Powder and Cacao Nibs: Naturally packed with antioxidants, cocoa may aid in lowering cholesterol and blood pressure, which can lead to a healthier heart. Cocoa/cacao may also help to improve circulation and release feel-good chemicals, such as serotonin and endorphins. It contains essential fats and minerals, including calcium, magnesium, sulfur, zinc, and iron. Studies even show that chocolate can mimic the same happy feelings as kissing.

Hemp Protein Powder and Hemp Seed: A nutty and earthy powder or ground meal, hemp is a complete protein (meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids) that’s also rich in iron, magnesium, and omega-3s, which can help prevent heart disease, dementia, and inflammation. Hemp also helps to repair and develop lean body mass. I’ve always been a fan of Bob’s Redmill.

