Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Proves Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are Basically Twins

Beyoncé and her 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy are one of the cutest mother-daughter duos around, and the singer’s mom, Tina Knowles, recently proved that in their case, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Knowles took to Instagram Wednesday to share a collage of her daughter and granddaughter, and the resemblance is pretty uncanny. The collage includes a recent photo of Blue Ivy along with a photo of a young Beyoncé, as well as a photo of the pair’s faces side-by-side, and it’s clear the 5-year-old takes after her mom.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“How cute is this?” Knowles captioned the shot.
Take a look at the magic of DNA below!
Related:
Beyoncé Rocked Her Little Black Dress for Christmas With This Workout
Beyoncé Celebrates the Holidays and Shows off Her Glam Christmas Tree
Beyoncé Continues to Perform After She Rips Her Earlobe on Stage