Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Proves Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are Basically Twins

Beyoncé and her 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy are one of the cutest mother-daughter duos around, and the singer’s mom, Tina Knowles, recently proved that in their case, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Knowles took to Instagram Wednesday to share a collage of her daughter and granddaughter, and the resemblance is pretty uncanny. The collage includes a recent photo of Blue Ivy along with a photo of a young Beyoncé, as well as a photo of the pair’s faces side-by-side, and it’s clear the 5-year-old takes after her mom.

“How cute is this?” Knowles captioned the shot.

Take a look at the magic of DNA below!

Someone sent this to me . How cute is this ? A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:53am PST

