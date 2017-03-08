Amy Schumer Shares ‘Fearless’ Message to ‘Barbie’ Casting Haters

Amy Schumer has a word or two for Internet trolls. After news broke of Schumer's upcoming Barbie role, the Internet freaked out, claiming her figure doesn't fit the role.

The 35-year-old comedian clapped back against critics in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Very very honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys and to be considered to play an important and evolving icon," Schumer said. "Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so."

She continued, "I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where's the shame? It's not there. It's an illusion."

"When I look in the mirror I know who I am. I'm a great friend, sister, daughter and girlfriend. I'm a badass comic headlining arenas all over the world and making TV and movies and writing books where I lay it all out there and I'm fearless like you can be."