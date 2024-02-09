OJ Simpson Reportedly Diagnosed With Cancer

Former NFL star and accused murderer O.J. Simpson has been diagnosed with cancer, according to Local 10 News in Florida. The outlet cites reports that the 76-year-old disgraced former athlete is battling prostate cancer and is seeking chemotherapy treatment in Las Vegas.

The former athlete seemed to address some of the reports, noting that he had been hearing rumors that he was entering hospice. "Hey X world! Hospice!? You talking about hospice!?" Simpson said on the social media platform, imitating Allen Iverson's "practice" moment. "I'm not in any hospice. I don't know who put it out there...I'm hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas."

As TMZ notes, Simpson has already seemed to acknowledge he has been diagnosed with cancer at least and was seeking chemo treatments back in 2023. The outlet cites a video posted by the infamous Naked Gun actor, mentioning that he "caught cancer" and suggesting he already beat it back at the time. Could it have returned? Is it back getting treatments again?

And while he looked bright and healthy in his video clip, photos shared by TMZ show the former NFL star walking with a cane and showing his age a bit more than in recent years.