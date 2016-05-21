Adam Levine Posts Photo of Pregnant Wife and ‘Pregnant’ Blake Shelton

A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on May 20, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

If you've been watching The Voice for any length of time, you'll know that Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have a kind of "bromance" that means they pick on each other a lot, but you can tell they really care.

Levine took another jab at Shelton earlier today when he posted a photo to Instagram of his wife, Behati Prinsloo and Shelton sitting on a bench outside.

They were posed in a very similar way and Levine's caption was the perfect blend of praising his pregnant wife and taking another stab at Shelton.

"Met these two sweet pregnant ladies today," Levine wrote in the caption as Prinsloo and Shelton both held their bellies. "Good luck @blakeshelton and @behatiprinsloo!" he added.

Levine and Prinsloo are expecting their first child—a girl—later this year.