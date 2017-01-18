9 March Madness Skinny Bites Sure to Impress

Gather your fellow sports fans and friends and get ready to scream at the TV, cheer on your team, and splurge on sinful and savory nibbles to celebrate the playoff season. All implied, right? Yes – except you can still indulge in delicious March Madness munching, minus the sinful, with these delicious and perfect snacks. These skinny bites were compiled to win over your guests without demolishing their diet.

Skinny Game Day Meatballs: No gathering for sports is complete with a meatball offering. This Skinny Mom favorite will be the star player in your appetizer lineup.

Sweet Potato Skins: Potato skins scream sports bar menu headliner. Using sweet potatoes as a skinny swap makes them even tastier with a fraction of the fat and calories the traditional loaded skins boast.

Skinny Taco Dip: Dips are a must-have when it comes to sport celebrations. The grab-and-go appetizer is perfect for commercial break snack sprints and halftime appetizer hoarding.

Skinny Hot Wings: It will likely go unnoticed by your fellow sports enthusiasts that these aren’t takeout. However, your team’s jersey will fit a little looser with this skinny swap than if you had indulged in the traditional fried takeout version.

Skinny Mini Burger: When the game gets heated, appetites can also fire up. These mini burgers are a great way to fill up without feeling fast foodified.

Skinny Mozerella Bites: Who doesn’t love cheese? And while fried cheese is a tasty indulgence, you can still get that feeling of splurging without the excess of fat and oil.

Skinny BBQ Chicken Cups: Keep the recipe handy for these delicious appetizers because your guests will ask for it. These can be prepared quickly and will be devoured in even less time so you may want to keep a second batch on hand as backup.

Skinny Buffalo Wing Hummus: A great game day taste that can be served up with veggies or baked pita chips. A light appetizer alternative that is packed full of taste and pizzazz.

Fiesta Broccoli Dip: Another dip to add to the starting lineup on your appetizer table. This colorful concoction of creamy avocado, broccoli, corn, tomato and more make this a standout skinny sensation.

For more skinny appetizers, be sure to check out our Appetizer Index full of slimmed down versions of your favorites!