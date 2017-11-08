8 Oven Baked Foil Packet Dinners You’ll Want on Repeat

(Photo: Cooking Classy) There's nothing we love more than a meal that cleans up after itself: à la the brilliant foil packet meal. When it comes to dinnertime, we're all about stress-free, hassle-free recipes the whole family will love, and foil packet dinners totally fit the bill. If you can throw a bunch of ingredients on a sheet of tinfoil and wrap it up tight, then you can successfully master this easy-yet-tasty go-to. Incorporate some of these time-saving ideas into your recipe rotation for a simple meal that makes dinnertime delicious and clean-up an absolute breeze.

​ (Photo: Damn Delicious) Lemon Chicken and Potatoes in Foil Beyond easy and bursting with flavor, this dish features moist chicken breasts cooked on top of a bed of baby red potatoes, perfectly seasoned with a mixture of Dijon mustard, lemon and fresh herbs. (Photo: Chelsea's Messy Apron) Tin Foil Sausage and Veggies Jambalaya Andouille sausage, tender veggies, rice and a zesty spice mixture consisting of cayenne pepper, jalapenos and Cajun seasoning all work together to create this colorfully delicious meal.

​ (Photo: Life in the Lofthouse) BBQ Chicken Foil Packs These flavorful BBQ chicken packets are the perfect go-to meal for your next party or gathering; in addition to being baked in the oven, they can be cooked on the outdoor grill, giving the fruits and veggies a smoky flavor and steaming them to perfection. (Photo: Cotter Crunch) Indian Spiced Baked Potato Egg Foil Packets Mix up the mid-week menu with these unique and creative potato packets: they're gluten-free, paleo-friendly and vegetarian and uses simple, real-food ingredients perfect for breakfast, brunch or dinner.

​ (Photo: Diethood) Grilled Peach-Glazed Pork Tenderloin Foil Packet Good old fashioned meat and potatoes never tasted so good: with glazed peach preserves and a savory garlic flavor, this foil packet meal is as impressive looking as it is delicious. (Photo: The Wholesome Dish) Caprese Stuffed Chicken Foil Packs Upgrade your usual chicken breast by making this version stuffed with tomato, basil and mozzarella cheese topped with balsamic vinegar and Italian seasonings.