8 Healthy Foods For The Hanukkah Celebrations

In the midst of the holidays, it becomes a daily challenge to watch our intake. Hanukkah, especially, indulges a lot in the fried foods, which can really add up if you don’t watch yourself! If you are ready to trim some calories out of your Hanukkah menu (and some inches off your waistline!) this year, give these tried and true recipes a go! Getting rid of the oil and substituting in a couple nutritious ingredients can go a long way in redeeming your holiday favorites!

Sprouted Whole Wheat Challah: We know challah is a must-have at your table, so we found a recipe that eliminates all of the white flour and refined sugar commonly found in the bread! By replacing these products with nutritious ingredients like whole grain, honey, coconut oil, and optional toppings such as sesame seeds, poppy seeds, or dried rosemary, you’ll have a delectable new favorite in no time! (via Real Food Kosher)

Crispy Potato Latkes: Latkes are a necessary traditional at any Hanukkah gathering, but occasionally these crunchy delights can be a little on the heavy side! Instead of deep frying the latkes, this recipe eliminates the extra fat by baking them. At only 100 calories a serving (and four grams of fat), this is a delicious take on a holiday favorite! (via Eating Well)

Broccoli Rabe with Garlic and Golden Raisins: Looking for the perfect side for your holiday meal? Well this recipe really packs a punch! The heat from the crushed red pepper flakes perfectly compliments the sweetness of the golden raisins for a dish that only has about 100 calories in a serving! Check out our Skinny Broccoli Salad here. (via My Recipes)

Winter Squash and Chicken Tzimmes: This delicious stew is an all-time Jewish New Year favorite. You can make it healthier and even more savory by following this recipe! The spices, like cinnamon and oregano, combine perfectly with the citrusy orange zest for a meal that comes out at less than 400 calories a serving! (via Eating Well)

Beer-Braised Brisket with Honey-Lime Glaze: Nothing completes a good, old-fashioned Hanukkah meal like a brisket. We’ve found a recipe that is packed with a variety of warm, winter flavors and spices. The tart honey-lime glaze compliments the rich tones of the beer for a main dish that is only about 200 calories per serving! Try serving it up with our Skinny Mashed Cauliflower recipe! (via My Recipes)

Roast Duck with Dried Cherry Sauce: If you are looking to branch out from the traditional brisket, ham or turkey this Hanukkah, then why not give this recipe a shot? Ducks are simple to cook, and the fat drips right off in the oven for a meal that is only about 400 calories! (via The Atlantic)

Rugelach: This recipe is a tasty, healthy twist on a Jewish classic. It is packed with antioxidants from the prunes and chocolate. Plus, the flaky topping not only looks and tastes great, but it is full with fiber. At only 100 calories per serving, you can afford to indulge a little this holiday season. (via Skinny Chef)

Baked Soufganiyot: These jelly-filled treats are a staple at any Hanukkah feast. However, they are typically so saturated with oil and fat that it’s a challenge to justify adding them to our menus! This recipe does away with oil for a baked alternative that clocks in at about 300 calories a serving, and only 2.5 grams of fat! (via My Recipes)

These recipes will leave you with a menu you can feel good about this year! Without the overabundance of fried goodies, you can worry less about your cholesterol and more about spending time with your family.