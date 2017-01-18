7 Lightened-Up Curry Recipes To Heat Things Up

Nothing adds a little bit of heat to your table like a bowl of curry! However, most curry recipes are packed full of heavy cream and boatloads of sodium, which makes them dangerous for your waistline. The following recipes contain all the Asian flare you want, less than 500 calories per serving.

1. One-Pan Thai Chicken and Rice: Our skinny recipe brings all of that sweet and spicy Asian zest without the excess sodium and calories! The Uncle Ben’s jasmine rice adds a whole new level of flavor to this dish, and with a prep and cook time of less than 30 minutes, you can have this mouthwatering meal on your table in no time! Click here to see the full recipe.

2. Thai Coconut Curry Chicken: The Thai red curry paste, coconut milk and fish sauce come together to form an absolutely delectable marinade for the chicken. Plus, this dish is low in carbs and high in protein for all of you ladies watching your waistline! (via All Day I Dream About Food)

3. Curry Cauliflower ‘Rice’: This not-so-traditional side dish recipe will add a little spice to your plate! It’s packed with fiber, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, and anti-fungal foods, which makes it absolutely vital to your health. Check out the recipe at Further Foods.

4. Crock-Pot® Thai Peanut Chicken: The sweet, earthy peanut flavor in this dish will blow your socks off! Plus, this recipe will take you next to no time to throw together. Just toss all the ingredients in your Crock-Pot® and voila! You’ve got tasty Asian cuisine at your fingertips. (via Family Fresh Meals)

5. Thai Curry Toast: This unconventional take on curry is packed with all the tangy heated flavor that you crave, but in a completely unexpected form! Nosh and Nourish’s Thai Curry Toast is loaded with hummus, bell peppers, pepitas and, of course, curry powder for a delectable snack or dinner you won’t be able to put down. (via Nosh and Nourish)

6. Red Lentil Coconut Curry: This vegan recipe from Further Food is full of exotic and flavorful spices that will impress even your ravenous meat-eaters! It clocks in at about 400 calories and 10 grams of protein per serving, which makes it a satisfying meal that will keep you full all night long! (via Further Food)

7. Curry Pumpkin Chowder: If you’re searching for a warm, fall recipe that is sure to blow the socks off your friends and family, then look no further! This dish is full of fresh, healthy ingredients like apples, pumpkin, carrots and garlic that are sure to make those taste buds hum! (via Nosh and Nourish)