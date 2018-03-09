7 Irish Dishes Made Perfectly in Your Slow Cooker

We love any reason reason to eat delicious, hearty food, sip on fizzy beer and get together with friends. Luckily, that’s what St. Patrick’s Day is all about!

If you’re hosting a St. Paddy’s party, heading to a parade or just enjoying the day with the family, serve up one of these festive dishes to get in the Irish spirit. Just don’t forget to wear your green.

Traditional Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

You can’t go wrong with this traditional dish of tender corned beef and flavorful cabbage. The simple recipe is a classic go-to Irish dish everyone loves; toss your meat, veggies and spices in a slow cooker, set your timer and slice into deliciousness 8 hours later. Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Guinness Beef Stew

Hearty and rich in flavor, this beef stew uses Guinness Extra Stout to give it a hint of tartness while simultaneously showcasing the rich beef broth. This stew can be made in a Dutch oven or a large stock pot, but we’re fans of throwing everything into a slow cooker, letting it simmer, then serving. Check it out here.

Slow Cooker Beer Cheese Soup with Potatoes

We love this beer cheese soup recipe because it’s fully customizable: use your favorite beer and your favorite cheese to create a unique soup. Use it as an appetizer or toss in some extra potatoes to make it hearty enough for the main attraction. Start cooking with this recipe!

Slow Cooker Irish Dublin Coddle

This satisfying Irish meal leans on the healthy side and only uses a few simple ingredients like turkey bacon and sausage, sweet potatoes, garlic and fresh parsley. And the best part is there’s no wrong time of day to eat it: you can serve this traditional Irish meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Get it here!

Slow Cooker Guinness Steak and Black Bean Chili

When you’re craving warm and satisfying comfort food, whipping up a big batch of this slow cooker chili will get the job done. Loaded with juicy steak, fiber-rich black beans and chocked full of veggies, this hearty chili hits the spot while the beer lends a malty, velvety richness that takes this dish over the top. Get started with this recipe.

Slow Cooker Irish Tacos

Just when you thought a taco couldn’t get better, fill it with salty corned beef, crunchy red cabbage, melted cheese and tangy dressing and you have a taco like you’ve never tasted before. Tacos are the perfect party food, so toss your corned beef in your slow cooker and let it simmer while you focus on prepping for your amazing St. Paddy’s Day party! Click here for the recipe.

Slow Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes

This Slow Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes recipe is a great hands-off way to prepare large quantities of healthy mashed potatoes when you’re busy preparing other recipes or don’t have a burner available. It’s a one-stop recipe, meaning you don’t have to drain the liquid from the potatoes — they cook in the almond milk and absorb it when mashed up! The Russet potatoes keep this recipe traditional, but the garlic, parsley and onion powder give it some Irish flair. Get the recipe here.