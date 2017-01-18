6 Simple Steps to Stop Overeating

If you find yourself setting a daily goal not to overeat, and then find yourself every evening vowing to make a better effort at meeting this goal, then pay attention to these six must-do steps to avoid overeating and reach your healthy goals.

1. Eat Breakfast: I know, you’re not hungry, you don’t have time, you want to save your calories for later. I’ve heard all the excuses for skipping the most important meal of the day. The fact remains if you don’t start your metabolic engine within two hours of waking up, you are highly more likely to overeat later in the day. Aim for at least 250 calories and ensure your success by preparing breakfast the night before or take a look at the portable breakfasts on the go that Skinny Mom endorses.

2. Eat Every Four Hours: Don’t wait until you feel hunger pains or feel your energy crashing to refuel. Plan healthy snacks (handful of almonds, cheese stick, a piece of fruit, boiled egg) between meals and schedule yourself to eat your snacks and small meals all about four hours apart. This will keep your blood sugar and energy stable and avoid splurges that can happen when these crash.

3. Add Protein to Every Meal: Preserving lean body mass and calorie-burning muscle relies on protein to sustain these processes. Look for low-fat, high-fiber protein alternatives to include in each of your meals. Things like edamame, eggs, and grilled chicken are examples of protein-packed options.

4. Eat Aware: Eating your snacks and meals should be a conscious task. Avoid eating while watching television, looking at a computer, or talking on the phone. Be aware of what you are eating and noting when you feel full. Paying attention to your eating allows you to build a consciousness as to why you are eating and the eating choices you are making.

5. Avoid Portion Distortion: Put the large dinner plates aside and use a salad plate for your meals. Our portion sizes can be the demise of our healthy ambitions. The National Heart, Blood, and Lung Institute reports that our “average portion sizes have changed so much over the last 20 years that sometimes the plate arrives with enough portions for two or three people.” Even the bagel has doubled in size!

6. Fiber Fuel: Incorporate fiber in most of your snacks/meals throughout the day. Fiber makes you fill full faster and usually with less calories than most snacks. Your body processes fiber more slowly, leaving you feeling satisfied long-term. Check out 12 High-Fiber Foods to Keep You Full and Fit!