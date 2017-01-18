6 Perfect Pancake Recipes Everyone Will Love

Who doesn’t love pancakes for breakfast…or even for lunch or dinner? The problem is that many pancake recipes are loaded with calories, fat and carbohydrates. Sure, once in a while it’s okay to indulge, but if you really want your pancakes more often than not, you need to find some healthier ways to make these delicious favorites. Well, worry no more. Here are six perfect pancake recipes that you and everyone in your family will truly enjoy:

1. Red Velvet Pancakes: Red velvet and pancakes go together like peanut butter and jelly. These pancakes get their red velvetiness from raspberries. And with the addition of some whole wheat flour, oat bran, vanilla and baking powder, your pancakes will be fluffy and flavorful.

You don’t have to wait for a special Sunday brunch or a “cheat” day to enjoy pancakes. In fact, all of these recipes are filled with so many good-for-you ingredients, it would be a shame not to eat them whenever you want. In fact, it would be downright crazy not to have pancakes each and every day!