50 Pumpkin Products You Can Buy Today

Pumpkin is easily the most popular flavor of the fall season. And as much as you don’t want to admit it, you’re just as hooked as the rest of us! Pumpkin makes you think of family, friends, trick-or-treating and a wonderful time of year! We’ve found 50 store-bought goods, all pumpkin flavored, so you can go nuts before the season ends!

1. Pumpkin Plus Flax Granola: Pump up your breakfast cereal with this healthy and tasty option! Check it out here.

(Photo: Artuma)

2. Pumpkin Spice Flax Crunchy Granola Bars: Next time you hit the cereal aisle, try swapping out your usual Kashi for this fall flavor! Check it out here.

(Photo: Walmart)

3. Southern Tier Imperial Pumking Beer: If you need an adult beverage to get through this year’s trick-or-treat, try this one out! Learn more here.

(Photo: Wild Fire Restaurant)

4. Brooklyn Post Road Pumpkin Ale: Another great pumpkin beer, the Post Road is great for feeling the fall! Feel the fall here.

(Photo: Brew York New York)

5. Panera Bread Butternut Squash and Pumpkin Soup: Panera is embracing fall with this creamy and delicious soup! Get a big bowl, or pair it with your favorite sandwich! Comfort food at its best is right here.

(Photo: Panera Bread)

6. Thomas’s Pumpkin Spice Bagels: Make your morning breakfast seasonal with this limited time only bagel! It’s great with cream cheese or a healthy almond butter! Bagels + pumpkin = heaven.

(Photo: Thomas Bread)

7. Pumpkin Spice Coffee from Green Mountain Coffee: No time to hit up Starbucks? You can still get the pumpkin coffee you’re craving! See the PSL substitute here.

(Photo: Walmart)

8. Pumpkin Spice Chobani Yogurt: Yogurt is a great idea for breakfast, or for a skinny swap in your cooking! Try out this seasonal flavor for some fall fun! See it here.

(Photo: Chobani)

9. Pumpkin Spice Candy Corn: Candy corn doesn’t come close to being a healthy snack, but it is a staple in the fall season. If you’re looking to branch out on your candy corn, try a piece or two of this! Everything in moderation.

(Photo: Candy Warehouse)

10. Cedar’s Food Pumpkin Spice Hommus: This may sound like a weird combo, but dip the right snack into it, and it’s delicious! Try it out here.

(Photo: Food and Wine)

11. Pillsbury Grands! Pumpkin Spice Rolls: You love treating your family to cinnamon rolls on a chilly morning, but pick up this pumpkin spice flavor for an extra treat! Pop it open here.

(Photo: Pillsbury)

12. Harvest Pumpkin Tortilla Chips: These healthy chips are great for any seasonal dip you can concoct! Try it out here.

(Photo: Food Should Taste Good)

13. LARABAR Pumpkin Pie Bar: Smooth and spicy with pumpkin flavor, this bar has 10 grams of protein! See for yourself!

(Photo: LARABAR)

14. Betty Crocker Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix: Need some fall cookies? This cookie has the exact flavor you’re looking for! See it here!

(Photo: Giant Eagle)

15. Pumpkin Flavored Dog Treats: Everyone loves pumpkin — even dogs! Show some love for your four legged child with a tasty fall treat. Come on, throw him a bone.

(Photo: Procrastonnaut)

16. Hershey’s Kisses Pumpkin Spice Candies: Fill your candy dish with these yummy chocolate treats! They’re perfect for any sweet tooth! Satisfy your sweet tooth here.

(Photo: Walmart)

17. Bigelow Pumpkin Spice Tea: Need some calming tea while you enjoy the fall season? This tea is the perfect choice! Here you go!

(Photo: Bigelow)

18. Red Mango Pumpkin Spice Frozen Yogurt: To clarify, Red Mango is the brand, pumpkin spice is the flavor. This yogurt is all the fall flavor you love in a skinny dessert! Check it out.

(Photo: Red Mango)

19. Edy’s Pumpkin Patch Ice Cream: Ice cream is great in any temperature. So whether it’s already started to snow or your fall seasons are pretty warm, the ice cream is going to be a good choice. See for yourself!

(Photo: The Ice cream Informant)

20. Thomas’s Pumpkin Spice English Muffins: Change up your boring breakfast routine with this yummy English muffin! Get it while it lasts!

(Photo: Thomas Breads)

21. Spiced Pumpkin Pie Clif Bar: On the go? This is a great option! It’s full of proteins and will keep you full, not to mention its yummy fall flavor! See nutrition details here.

(Photo: Clif Bar)

22. Healthy Choice Pumpkin Squash Ravioli: Need a healthy frozen meal? This is a great dish to choose, only 260 calories and a great use of pumpkin! Give me the ravioli!

(Photo: Healthy Choice)

23. Ego Pumpkin Spice Waffles: Another great breakfast choice, these waffles will fill you up and get you ready for the season! L’eggo my Eggo!

(Photo: Walmart)

24. Spud Pumpkin Spice Sweet Potato Vodka: Making a fall cocktail? This is the perfect liquor to chose! Get your party on here.

(Photo: Petrocks Liqour)

25. Frosted Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts: With this pumpkin product, you can be eating your favorite fall flavor for every meal of the day! But keep in mind, pop tarts aren’t the healthiest way to start your day. Pop ’em open here.

(Photo: Pop-Tarts)

26. TastyKake Pumpkin Spice Donuts: Forget the powdered sugar donuts you serve up after a sleepover. Treat the family to these festive donuts instead! Yes, please!

(Photo: Target)

27. Maine Root Pumpkin Pie Soda: Pumpkin Pie Soda may sound a bit odd, but if you’re a pumpkin enthusiast, it should be on your bucket list! Try it at least once!

(Photo: Maine Root)

28. Siggi’s Pumpkin and Spice Yogurt: If you haven’t heard of this yogurt brand before, we recommend giving it a try. It’s an Icelandic-style yogurt called Skyr (pronounced skeer) and has way more protein than average yogurt. It also has some really healthy ingredients, so check it out. Check it out here!

(Photo: Siggi’s)

29. Yoplait Light Pumpkin Pie: Need a new yogurt for your midday snack? This is a great way to gear up for the fall holidays! Check it out here.

(Photo: Lime Chirp)

30. Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Creamer: If you aren’t quite ready to commit to the pumpkin coffee, you can ease yourself into the trend with this coffee creamer! The perfect balance of coffee and the seasonal flavor! Homemade PSL, here you come!

(Photo: Walmart)

31. Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds: You know the pumpkin spice craze if for real when you can even get your peanuts flavored! They make for a great snack or to put out on the coffee table for guests! Check it out here.

(Photo: Walmart)

32. Pumpkin Spice Coconut Milk: Stay dairy-free with this deliciously flavored coconut milk! It’s got all the health benefits of coconut milk but with the great pumpkin flavor! See more info here.

(Photo: So Deliciously Dairy Free)

33. Country Crock Pumpkin Spice: Spread this yummy product onto your morning toast for a great start to your day! Part of a well-balanced breakfast.

(Photo: Country Crock)

34. Pumpkin Spice Chai: Unwind with a yummy tea that fits the season! It’s got natural antioxidants that will make your tummy as happy as your taste buds! See if it’s for you here.

(Photo: iHerb)

35. Noosa Pumpkin Yogurt: Only available at target, this yummy yogurt is smooth, creamy and a great flavor! Click here to check it out!

(Photo: Trend Monitor)

36. Rossi Pumpkin Spice Fettuccini: This pasta is unlike anything you’ve tried before, but that shouldn’t stop you! It’s all natural and great for cooks who like to experiment. Channel your inner gourmet chef here.

(Photo: Rossi Pasta)

37. HIT Pumpkin Spice Protein Blend: Get amped up with this fall-inspired supplement! Bulk up here.

(Photo: Body Building)

38. Earth’s Best Organic Baby Food Pumpkin & Apple: You’re totally into the pumpkin trend, so why not the kids? It’s never too soon!

(Photo: Jet)

39. Earth’s Best Organic Baby Food Puree, Pumpkin Cranberry Apple: More pumpkin options for your baby, this organic blend will keep them happy and healthy! Slurp it up here.

(Photo: iHerb)

40. Hungry Jack Pumpkin Spice Pancakes: Make breakfast fall themed! These hungry jack pancakes will have the perfect consistency and an amazing flavor. How hungry are you?

(Photo: Make It Do)

41. Talenti Pumpkin Spice Gelato: Enjoy an icy treat that tastes just like fall when you bite into it! You’ll want to finish off the whole pint! You know you want to.

(Photo: Good Housekeeping)

42. Soberdough Pumpkin Spice Bread: This gourmet bread is soy, dairy, oil and nut free. Basically it’s delicious and just about anyone can enjoy! Try it here.

(Photo: Soberdough)

43. Pecan Pumpkin Butter: This is a yummy spread great for toasts, breads and just about anything else you can think of! It’s a great for an afternoon snack this fall. Here you go!

(Photo: William Sonama)

44. Dana’s Bakery Pumpkin Macarons: Treat your guests to some delicious macarons, perfectly for your next ‘grown-up’ party! Check it out!

(Photo: William Sonoma)

45. Pumpkin Parmesan Pasta Sauce: This is a harvest classic! Rich with hearty flavor, this is great for a mid-season meal. Try this zany topping here!

(Photo: Williams Sonama)

46. Pumpkin, Sage and Beer Savory Quick Bread Mix: We love a good quick bread! It makes for an after-school snack or a great breakfast! This mix is a tasty and unique recipe that will suit your fall cravings. Try it here.

(Photo: Williams Sonoma)

47. KIND Maple Pumpkin Seeds with Sea Salt: A healthy snack, this seasonal bar is filled with natural goodies to help you feel great! Yummm!

(Photo: Walmart)

48. Darigold Pumpkin Egg Nog: Egg nog doesn’t have to be just for Christmas! This fall flavor is great for celebrating Halloween and Thanksgiving! See more here.

(Photo: Walmart)

49. Organic & Artisan-Baked Pumpkin Seed Cheddar Flatbreads: These healthy crackers are delicious and perfect for any fall spread! Show them off at your next party.

(Photo: Photo Credit: Walmart)

50. Blue Moon Harvest Pumpkin Ale: Sit down, relax and crack open a yummy, seasonal, Blue Moon! Perfect for fall evenings. See the seasonal collection here.