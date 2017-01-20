50 Healthy Frozen Meals For You and The Family

Sometimes there just isn’t enough time to cook a full meal, but you don’t want to hit the drive-thru. Instead, stock your freezer with these frozen dishes for those days when cooking just isn’t going to happen.
1. VitaTops: Blueberry, chocolate chip and many more flavors, these tasty muffin tops are a great healthy option!
2. VitaEgg Cheese & Veggies on Flatbread: This is a great quick and healthy breakfast option if you’re in a rush!
3. Vitapizza: Pizza night just got easier! Save on the delivery and grab one of these or try out some pizza remixes!
4. Van’s Waffles: In a variety of flavors, Van’s provides organic, gluten free, heart healthy and more options! There’s a waffle for everyone!
5. Van’s Pancakes: With no trans fat, artificial flavor or coloring and no preservatives, these natural pancakes are what you’ve been searching for! They also come in gluten free and multigrain.
6. Van’s French Toast Sticks: A fast and tasty breakfast, you can count on this to start your day off right!
7. CedarLane Omelette: CedarLane has several varieties of omelette, ranging from garden vegetable to green chile!
8. CedarLane Tamales: Gluten free and convenient, you’ll love these tasty tamales.
9. CeadarLane Eggplant Parmesan: Three cheeses in a traditional Italian sauce, this dish has baked (not fried) eggplant.
10. Amy’s Gluten Free Rice Mac & Cheese: Craving this comfort food? Try out this frozen version or Skinny Mom’s Stove Top recipe.
11. Amy’s Pad Thai: This is a lower calorie Asian noodle than you’ll find most places. It’s GMO and gluten free as well as vegetarian.
12. The Artisan Bistro Wild Salmon with Pesto: Salmon is a great healthy option. Don’t have time to cook up your own? Grab this from the freezer!
13. The Artisan Bistro Grass-Fed Beef with Mushroom Sauce: Free range, grass-fed beef mixed in with organic vegetables, all in your freezer!
14. Alexia Roasted Fries with Sea Salt: A favorite food made guiltless! Alexia Foods has provided an all natural fry you can store at home.
15. Alexia Sweet Potato Fries: Sweet potato fried make a great side dish! Serve up this batch in a healthy meal!
16. Palermo’s Primo Thin Margarita Pizza: A thin, crispy and delicious pizza, this is low cal and very tasty!
17. Smart Ones Angel Hair Marinara: This pasta dish is great for a mom on the run at only 220 calories!
18. Smart Ones Apple and Cinnamon Oatmeal: Start your day off with this tasty treat! It’s hearty, sweet and filling!
19. Smart Ones Breakfast Quesadilla: Egg whites, cheese turkey bacon and veggies! This is a yummy start to a great day.
20. Smart Ones Creamy Rigatoni with Broccoli and Chicken: A classic pasta, this will leave your taste buds and tummy happy.
21. Loaded Potato Soup: After a long day, sitting down to a hot mug of soup is very relaxing, so chose one that won’t kill your diet!
22. Kashi 7 Grain Waffles: Kashi brings you hearty and filling breafast so you can make it through the day!
23. Kashi Black Bean Mango: A great flavor all in one dish, frozen for your convenience.
24. Kashi Lemongrass Coconut Chicken: A refreshing flavoring over savory chicken, this meal will do more than satisfy!
25. Kashi Three-Cheese Penne: A rich and creamy pasta at only 320 calories.
26. Greek Tzatziki Pizza: This is a single serving pizza with an amazing Greek flavor and 17 grams of protein!
27. Lean Cuisine Salad Additions: Keep these stored in your freezer and pull them out when you want restaurant-quality salads! Just add lettuce!
28. Lean Cuisine Pomegranate Chicken: From The Honestly Good line, this grilled chicken fillet is a great wholesome dinner!
29. Plum Ginger Grain-Crusted Fish: This is a tasty fish dinner that will leave your body happy! It comes with rice, edamame as well as a variety of other veggies.
30. Chicken with Lasagna Rollatini: White meat breaded chicken in a robust tomato sauce and under 300 calories!
31. Chicken with Almonds: Simple, tasty and full of flavor, this is a great frozen meal option.
32. Broccoli Cheddar Dip with Bread: While this may not be a dinner, this is a great purchase if you’re entertaining guests!
33. Asparagus and Cheese Ravioli: A good serving of veggies amongst a cheesy pasta! Does it get any better?
34. Red’s All Natural Burritos: A prepackaged frozen burrito may seem like something you’d get at 7-11, but these are made with heaping portions of all natural veggies!
35. Tuscan-Inspired Garlic Chicken: Penne pasta with tender white chicken, bell peppers and spinach for only 290 calories.
36. Swedish Meatballs: The traditional Swedish meatball flavor in a creamy gravy is a great frozen meal!
37. Chicken Santa Fe: With rice and cheese, this santa fe styled chicken has 13 grams of protein.
38. Macaroni and Cheese Bake: A tender pasta in creamy cheese, this will hit the spot when you crave comfort foods.
39. Jimmy Dean Delights Turkey Bowl: This is a tasty turkey bowl! It’s hearty, filling and only 210 calories!
40. Jimmy Dean Delights Southwest Chicken Bowl: Treat yourself to a 250 calorie fiesta with this tasty meal!
41. Jimmy Dean Delights Turkey Sausage Breakfast Bowl: Start off your day with a savory combo of turkey sausage, egg whites, reduced fat cheese and potatoes!
42. Jimmy Dean Delights Garden Blend Breakfast Bowl: For only 240 calories you can have a delicious breakfast of potatoes, egg whites, bell peppers and onion!
43. Jimmy Dean Delights Egg White with Spinach and Mozzarella-Style Cheese Product Honey Wheat Flatbread: A delicious flatbread is waiting for you in your freezer! It makes for a great 160 calories breakfast!
44. Jimmy Dean Delights Pulled Pork Sandwich: Looking for a quick lunch? This sandwich is savory and delicious! Plus you can have 2 for just 300 calories!
45. Steak with Portobello Mushrooms: In a delicious red wine cream sauce, this steak dinner from Self Healthy Kitchen is only 280 calories!
46. Grilled Drunken Chicken: Grilled is a buzzword for healthier foods, and this meal is no exception! In a cilantro lime rice, this meal is 340 calories!
47. Mediterranean Style Chicken and Pasta: It’s only 340 calories, and come in a tasty white wine sauce. This is a great dinner choice if you’re crunched for time!
48. Macaroni and Cheese Sauce with Broccoli: Looking for a way to get the kids to eat their greens? This creamy mac and cheese is for you!
49. Alfredo Pasta with Broccoli: A frozen meal big enough for the family, this is a great go to when you need a quick dinner!
50. Broccoli and Cauliflower in a Parmesan Asiago Sauce: This is a tasty, quick and easy way to serve up veggies to the family!