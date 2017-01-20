50 Healthy Frozen Meals For You and The Family

Sometimes there just isn’t enough time to cook a full meal, but you don’t want to hit the drive-thru. Instead, stock your freezer with these frozen dishes for those days when cooking just isn’t going to happen.

1. VitaTops: Blueberry, chocolate chip and many more flavors, these tasty muffin tops are a great healthy option!

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Vitalicious)

2. VitaEgg Cheese & Veggies on Flatbread: This is a great quick and healthy breakfast option if you’re in a rush!

(Photo: Vitalicious)

>> Do you have busy mornings? Here are 50 fast and easy breakfast recipes.

3. Vitapizza: Pizza night just got easier! Save on the delivery and grab one of these or try out some pizza remixes!

(Photo: Vitalicious)

4. Van’s Waffles: In a variety of flavors, Van’s provides organic, gluten free, heart healthy and more options! There’s a waffle for everyone!

(Photo: Van’s Food)

5. Van’s Pancakes: With no trans fat, artificial flavor or coloring and no preservatives, these natural pancakes are what you’ve been searching for! They also come in gluten free and multigrain.

(Photo: Van’s Food)

6. Van’s French Toast Sticks: A fast and tasty breakfast, you can count on this to start your day off right!

(Photo: Van’s Food)

7. CedarLane Omelette: CedarLane has several varieties of omelette, ranging from garden vegetable to green chile!

(Photo: Food Beast)

8. CedarLane Tamales: Gluten free and convenient, you’ll love these tasty tamales.

(Photo: CedarLane)

9. CeadarLane Eggplant Parmesan: Three cheeses in a traditional Italian sauce, this dish has baked (not fried) eggplant.

(Photo: CedarLane)

10. Amy’s Gluten Free Rice Mac & Cheese: Craving this comfort food? Try out this frozen version or Skinny Mom’s Stove Top recipe.

(Photo: Amy’s)

Click below for more healthy frozen meals.

11. Amy’s Pad Thai: This is a lower calorie Asian noodle than you’ll find most places. It’s GMO and gluten free as well as vegetarian.

(Photo: Amy’s)

12. The Artisan Bistro Wild Salmon with Pesto: Salmon is a great healthy option. Don’t have time to cook up your own? Grab this from the freezer!

>> Read more: Wild vs. Farm-Raised Salmon

(Photo: Artisan Bistro)

13. The Artisan Bistro Grass-Fed Beef with Mushroom Sauce: Free range, grass-fed beef mixed in with organic vegetables, all in your freezer!

(Photo: Fitbe)

14. Alexia Roasted Fries with Sea Salt: A favorite food made guiltless! Alexia Foods has provided an all natural fry you can store at home.

(Photo: Nicoles Nickles])

15. Alexia Sweet Potato Fries: Sweet potato fried make a great side dish! Serve up this batch in a healthy meal!

(Photo: Coupon Dad)

>> Recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Fries

16. Palermo’s Primo Thin Margarita Pizza: A thin, crispy and delicious pizza, this is low cal and very tasty!

(Photo: Palermo’s Pizza)

17. Smart Ones Angel Hair Marinara: This pasta dish is great for a mom on the run at only 220 calories!

(Photo: Eat Your Best)

18. Smart Ones Apple and Cinnamon Oatmeal: Start your day off with this tasty treat! It’s hearty, sweet and filling!

(Photo: Eat Your Best)

19. Smart Ones Breakfast Quesadilla: Egg whites, cheese turkey bacon and veggies! This is a yummy start to a great day.

(Photo: Eat Your Best)

20. Smart Ones Creamy Rigatoni with Broccoli and Chicken: A classic pasta, this will leave your taste buds and tummy happy.

(Photo: Eat Your Best)

21. Loaded Potato Soup: After a long day, sitting down to a hot mug of soup is very relaxing, so chose one that won’t kill your diet!

(Photo: Eat Your Best)

22. Kashi 7 Grain Waffles: Kashi brings you hearty and filling breafast so you can make it through the day!

(Photo: Kashi)

23. Kashi Black Bean Mango: A great flavor all in one dish, frozen for your convenience.

(Photo: Kashi)

24. Kashi Lemongrass Coconut Chicken: A refreshing flavoring over savory chicken, this meal will do more than satisfy!

(Photo: Kashi)

25. Kashi Three-Cheese Penne: A rich and creamy pasta at only 320 calories.

(Photo: Kashi)

26. Greek Tzatziki Pizza: This is a single serving pizza with an amazing Greek flavor and 17 grams of protein!

(Photo: Kashi)

27. Lean Cuisine Salad Additions: Keep these stored in your freezer and pull them out when you want restaurant-quality salads! Just add lettuce!

(Photo: Lean Cuisine)

28. Lean Cuisine Pomegranate Chicken: From The Honestly Good line, this grilled chicken fillet is a great wholesome dinner!

(Photo: Lean Cuisine)

29. Plum Ginger Grain-Crusted Fish: This is a tasty fish dinner that will leave your body happy! It comes with rice, edamame as well as a variety of other veggies.

(Photo: Lean Cuisine)

30. Chicken with Lasagna Rollatini: White meat breaded chicken in a robust tomato sauce and under 300 calories!

(Photo: Lean Cuisine)

31. Chicken with Almonds: Simple, tasty and full of flavor, this is a great frozen meal option.

(Photo: Lean Cuisine)

32. Broccoli Cheddar Dip with Bread: While this may not be a dinner, this is a great purchase if you’re entertaining guests!

(Photo: Lean Cuisine)

33. Asparagus and Cheese Ravioli: A good serving of veggies amongst a cheesy pasta! Does it get any better?

(Photo: Lean Cuisine)

34. Red’s All Natural Burritos: A prepackaged frozen burrito may seem like something you’d get at 7-11, but these are made with heaping portions of all natural veggies!

(Photo: Inspired Eats)

35. Tuscan-Inspired Garlic Chicken: Penne pasta with tender white chicken, bell peppers and spinach for only 290 calories.

(Photo: Michelina’s)

36. Swedish Meatballs: The traditional Swedish meatball flavor in a creamy gravy is a great frozen meal!

(Photo: Michelina’s)

37. Chicken Santa Fe: With rice and cheese, this santa fe styled chicken has 13 grams of protein.

(Photo: Michelina’s)

38. Macaroni and Cheese Bake: A tender pasta in creamy cheese, this will hit the spot when you crave comfort foods.

(Photo: Michelina’s)

>> Recipe: Skinny Baked Mac & Cheese With Broccoli

39. Jimmy Dean Delights Turkey Bowl: This is a tasty turkey bowl! It’s hearty, filling and only 210 calories!

(Photo: Jimmy Dean)

40. Jimmy Dean Delights Southwest Chicken Bowl: Treat yourself to a 250 calorie fiesta with this tasty meal!

(Photo: Jimmy Dean)

41. Jimmy Dean Delights Turkey Sausage Breakfast Bowl: Start off your day with a savory combo of turkey sausage, egg whites, reduced fat cheese and potatoes!

(Photo: Jimmy Dean)

42. Jimmy Dean Delights Garden Blend Breakfast Bowl: For only 240 calories you can have a delicious breakfast of potatoes, egg whites, bell peppers and onion!

(Photo: Jimmy Dean)

43. Jimmy Dean Delights Egg White with Spinach and Mozzarella-Style Cheese Product Honey Wheat Flatbread: A delicious flatbread is waiting for you in your freezer! It makes for a great 160 calories breakfast!

(Photo: Jimmy Dean)

44. Jimmy Dean Delights Pulled Pork Sandwich: Looking for a quick lunch? This sandwich is savory and delicious! Plus you can have 2 for just 300 calories!

(Photo: Jimmy Dean)

45. Steak with Portobello Mushrooms: In a delicious red wine cream sauce, this steak dinner from Self Healthy Kitchen is only 280 calories!

(Photo: Self Healthy Kitchen)

46. Grilled Drunken Chicken: Grilled is a buzzword for healthier foods, and this meal is no exception! In a cilantro lime rice, this meal is 340 calories!

(Photo: Self Healthy Kitchen)

47. Mediterranean Style Chicken and Pasta: It’s only 340 calories, and come in a tasty white wine sauce. This is a great dinner choice if you’re crunched for time!

(Photo: Self Healthy Life)

48. Macaroni and Cheese Sauce with Broccoli: Looking for a way to get the kids to eat their greens? This creamy mac and cheese is for you!

(Photo: Green Giant)

49. Alfredo Pasta with Broccoli: A frozen meal big enough for the family, this is a great go to when you need a quick dinner!

(Photo: Green Giant)

50. Broccoli and Cauliflower in a Parmesan Asiago Sauce: This is a tasty, quick and easy way to serve up veggies to the family!