5 Signs Your Anxiety Treatment Isn’t Working

There is no cure-all treatment for anxiety and many other related disorders. Each person needs different treatment determined by a doctor or physician. Treatment may require prescription medication, psychotherapy, or change in diet, sleep habits, and physical activity. The right course of treatment for someone suffering from anxiety may take time to discover and test different methods to determine the best fit. Many people suffering from anxiety or depression don’t respond to their first treatment to relieve symptoms. Listed below are some potential signs that your anxiety treatment isn’t working. Monitor your symptoms and behavior and see your doctor as soon as possible if you experience any of the problems below.

>> Read More: Are you addicted to stress and anxiety? How to Break Away From A High Anxiety Lifestyle

Videos by PopCulture.com

Struggling despite medication: Not all people respond to first-line medication for disorders such as anxiety and depression. When a patient does not respond to a prescribed medication, their symptoms are often described as treatment-resistant. Specific anxiety and depressive disorders are resistant to different medicines. If you don’t respond to a medicine in six weeks, you may be resistant to that specific treatment. However, do not stop taking your medication even if you feel you are not responding to it. It’s important to notify your doctor as soon as possible and he or she can either change or modify your prescription. Stopping your medication suddenly can result in withdraw symptoms such as headache or nausea.

Struggling despite psychotherapy: Psychotherapy, or talk therapy, is a common tool used to treat a number of different disorders. It may be used in conjunction with prescription medication, if deemed necessary by your doctor. Psychotherapy takes time to work, but if you don’t notice a positive change in your behavior or mood after a few weeks of sessions, then there may be a deeper problem that you need to address with your doctor. Talk to your doctor immediately if your behavior continues to disrupt your ability to sleep, eat, work, or get enjoy life.

Side effects keep you from feeling better: Even if your medication or treatment is working well to manage your anxiety or depression, some side effects can become severe and keep you from feeling better. Side effects can be anything from headaches or nausea to weight gain and fatigue. Many side effects decrease over time, but if they continue to be a problem, don’t stop taking your medication, but talk to your doctor immediately.

Treatment relieves some symptoms but not others: Different disorders require different treatments, and the success of a treatment will vary from person to person. If you are experiencing other or different symptoms, despite treatment or medication, talk to your doctor. Note how the symptoms are different from your previous symptoms. Or, if a medication or treatment is not helping an existing issue, note which behaviors have been helped by the existing treatment. Your doctor will determine if additional medication or treatment is necessary.

Your medication gives you a high: If your medication changes your mental state and mood too much, you may feel a high. If you start to feel excitable, nervous, or manic, talk to your doctor immediately.

It’s important to know that treatment for anxiety or depression takes time. If the first course of treatment doesn’t work perfectly, continue to work with your doctor to find a treatment that will help.

>> Read More: Recognize and Understand the Symptoms of Depression