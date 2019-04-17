4 Arm Exercises Perfect for Short Sleeves

Alright friends, let’s get real for a second. We’ve all spent the last several months covering up our arms under long sleeves, sweaters and puffy coats. That time is over. It’s time to get our arms back into shape so we can rock those tees, tanks, strapless dresses and tubes this summer. We’ve found four of the best arm exercises that will help you get toned, defined, great-looking arms just in time for the warmer weather. Best of all, they don’t even require a gym membership.

Follow the step-by-step instructions listed with each exercise to ensure proper form. Reps will be listed with each move. As you get stronger, increase your dumbbell weight and or reps for better results. Read ahead to get the workout!

For Your Shoulders: Single-Arm Lateral Raise

Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, hold a 2 lb, 5 lb, or 10 lb dumbbell in your right hand down at your side. (Make sure your palm is facing in toward your body, and keep your shoulders back with your chest raised).

Begin by raising your right arm out to your side in a straight line until it is parallel with the ground. Hold as you count to five and bring the dumbbell back down to your side.

» Repeat on each side for 15 reps

For Your Biceps: Bicep Curls

Standing up straight (preferably in front of a mirror so you can check your form), spread your feet hip-width apart.

Using two 5 lb dumbbells, raise them up to your hips, keeping your elbows close to your body, and your palms facing forward.

Keeping your upper arms stiff, bend your arms at the elbows, and bring your palms close to your shoulders.

Hold for five seconds, and then slowly lower your forearms, bringing them back to the original position.

» Do three sets of ten, taking a minute break in between each set

For Your Triceps: Chair Tricep Dip

Pull out a sturdy chair or fitness step and sit down.

Position your hands on the edge of the chair, under your glutes. You shoulders should be directly in line with your hands with your fingers facing forward.

Begin by shifting your glutes forward off the chair.

Next, lower your body by bending at the elbow until you create a 90-degree angle with your arms. You want to make sure that your shoulders, elbows, and wrists remain in a straight line with one another at all times.

Push through the heel of your hands and extend your arms to return to starting position. Avoid using your legs to assist you.

» Repeat for 10 reps

For Your Forearms: Seated Barbell Wrist Curl

Sit down on a chair or a bench with your feet flat on the floor.

Rest your elbows and forearms on your legs and take a 3 or 5 lb barbell in your hands (your wrists should be straight and positioned directly over your knees with your palms up).

Bring your wrists back toward your body in a flexed position as far as they will go, and then curl the weight back up to the starting position.

» Repeat for 15 reps

Getting great-looking toned arms is easy with these simple exercises. So what are you waiting for? Get started today to get toned arms just in time for spring!

