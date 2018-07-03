30/20/10 Legs & Booty Bootcamp [VIDEO]

Time to make that booty work! Fitness instructor, Tina Russell counts you through three rounds: 30 reps of each exercise followed by round two of 20 reps and round three of 10 reps. Between each set, you’ll perform high knees (30, 20, then 10). This workout will activate the glutes, abductors, obliques, quads and hamstrings. Give them a good stretch before and after. Click here for a basic warm up!

Moves You’ll See

Alternating Lunges

Sumo-Calf-Raise

Alternating Side Lunges

Alternating Side Bends

Bow and Squat

Donkey Kicks

Right & Left Lying Leg Lift

