26 Cool Products You Can Buy That Support Breast Cancer Research

It’s hard to find someone who hasn’t been affected by breast cancer, whether they have battled it themselves or have a loved one who has. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so get ready to do your part! We’ve found the best products on the market that support the cause!

1. Breast Cancer Research Foundation iPad Sleeve: With this glass half-full mentality, this cute iPad sleeve benefits the National Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Click here for more details.

2. Think Pink Pro-Collagen Marine Cream: 34 oz. of anti-aging cream will reduce your wrinkles while a portion of the profits go to Breast Cancer Care.

3. Oakley Commit: With every pair sold, Oakley will donate $20 to the Young Survivor Coalition, which benefits breast cancer research. Check them out here.

4. Smell the Roses Hydration Spray: Refresh your hair with this sweet smelling product. 100% of profits will go to Living Beyond Breast Cancer. Click here to check it out.

5. Peonia Garden and Rosa Scented Reed Diffuser: This reed diffuser is a beautiful accent to your home with a delicate fragrance. All proceeds benefit the Gilda’s Club, a support organization for those living with breast cancer and their families. Here you go!

6. OPI Pink of Hearts: Always a great polish brand, OPI donated $25,000 to the Susan G. Koman for the cure when they launched this special edition color. Paint the town pink here.

7. Arcona Pink Magic Ice: This deep moisturizing gel is guaranteed not to clog your pores and Arcona will donate 25% to Cancer and Careers. Here’s more info.

8. Fruit Punch Sport Beans: These fruit punch flavored sports beans not only support The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, but also keep you refreshed and fueled during your workout! Here’s more info.

9. Pink Ribbon and Hearts Ultralite Rain Boots: Don’t let the rain get you down! Go out in style knowing your purchase provided mammograms for women! Get involved here.

10. Strength Beyond Measure Pink Ribbon Cup: This mug will make a great addition to your office desk! Drink your morning coffee out of this mug form the Greater Good. Here’s more info.

11. Pink Ribbon Walking Shoes: Are you signed up for a breast cancer walk? Maybe you just like to hit the neighborhood? These shoes from Greater Good are going to get you there! Walk it out here.

12. Pink Ribbon Butterfly Light Tunic: October is a bit chilly, and since it’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, you’ll need this cute Greater Good jacket to keep you warm! Stay warm here.

13. Pink Ribbon Lace Up Heathered Tank: The Pink Ribbon Shop has a great tank for all your fitness needs! Promote awareness while you exercise! Sweat in style here.

14. Pink Ribbon Umbrella: Keep the rain away with this adorable awareness umbrella from The Pink Ribbon Shop! Click here to check it out.

15. Venus 11 Ocean Kayak: When you purchase this pink kayak, some of the profits will be donated to the Breast Cancer Fund. Here’s more background on the project!

16. Pink Ribbon Gelatin Mold: If you’re hosting a party, serve up some dessert jello with this mold! Yum yum!

17. Pink Ribbon Mason Jar: Mason jars are the latest trend, so get yours with the breast cancer awareness ribbon! Drink up!

18. Believe Wine Glass: Show your strength when sipping on your favorite wine! Sip on something tasty and support research here.

19. Pink Ribbon Wine Stopper: Once you’ve had enough, don’t let your wine go to waste! Keep it fresh with this decorative stopper. Stop cancer here.

20. Kitchen Aid Mixer: With every purchase of this mixer, Kitchen Aid will donate $50 to the Susan G. Komen foundation. Mix it up!

21. Betsey Johnson Pearl and Black Bow Earrings: As a survivor of breast cancer, Betsey Johnson is dedicated to helping woman feel beautiful throughout the battle. Look fabulous here.

22. Pink is the New Black T-Shirt: From Choose Hope, this t-shirt is not only meant to raise awareness but also to bring out some humor. Laugh here.

23. What Cancer Cannot Do T-Shirt: What can’t cancer do? This shirt says it all. Choose Hope reminds us all that cancer does not define who you are. Break free of cancer’s limits here.

24. Ribbon Awareness Watch: Fashionable, function and for a good cause, this watch from Choose Hope does it all! Here’s more.

25. 135 Piece Home Tool Kit: If you think you need a man to fix that loose doorknob, you’re wrong! Grab your tool kit from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and get to work! Drill it out here.

26. Nest Fragrances Passion Candle: Warm your home with the smell of hope! Warm your fire here.