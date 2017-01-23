25 Kitchen Tools to Simplify Clean Eating

Instead of quick fix diets that leave you with superficial results and more hunger pains, embrace the lasting philosophy in health – clean eating. Clean eating is a lifestyle change that really works. To start eating clean you want to eat foods as close to their natural state as possible. The goal is to eliminate processed foods that weigh you down…literally! With any good healthy eating plan, you’ll be doing most of your eating at home, meaning you’ll have to dust off the old apron and get your cooking game back on point. To simplify your clean eating ways, we’ve collected a list of 25 products to assist you in the kitchen. These products save time, money, and make clean eating a breeze. When you’re first starting out, changing everything to clean eating may be a pretty big adjustment compared to your prior eating habits, so check out our list of baby steps to eat clean!

Coco Drill Coconut Opener Tool: This drill safely opens a coconut for the times fresh coconut water is just what the doctor ordered. We love fresh coconut water for pre-workout hydration or adding coconut water to a smoothie to substitute the juice. Try our delicious tropical smoothie recipe that uses coconut extract.

Iced Fruit Infusion Pitcher: Fruit infused water is the best way to add flavor to your water without the added calories and sugar found in bottled water. The good for you antioxidants from the fruit mix with the water so you get added health benefits and added flavor. Sounds like a win-win!

Honey Pot with Honey and Dipper: With all the benefits of honey, it’s good to have some all natural honey on hand! We loving using honey in our face masks, for allergy medicine, and of course mixing it in our tea. We are obsessing over this little honey jar…so cute and doesn’t make a sticky mess like the plastic bottles!

Hydracoach Intelligent Water Bottle: Track your daily intake of water with the hydracoach bottle! It is tedious counting the cups of water you drink in a day, so let this bottle do the work for you. You can program it to be completely personalized for your hydration needs. Buy a few for the whole family to take to work and school!

Calphalon Gadgets Easy Grip Apple Divider: An apple a day just might keep the doctor away! Make apple slices for a snack on the go. We like this slicer because of the grip handles that make it easy for little ones to use.

Nonslip Over-the-Sink Cutting Board: When you’re low on counter space, this handy item doubles as a strainer and cutting board. The strainer pops out easily so you can toss your veggies into your recipe with no mess.

Electric Peanut Butter Maker: Make your own nut butters easily with this electric peanut butter maker. Homemade nut butters have less sugar and you always know exactly what they’re made of! Plus, you get to experiment with different types of nuts to create unique flavors!

Cuisinart Turquoise Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor: You would never guess how useful a food processor is until you have one! This mini processor from Cuisinart doesn’t take up much space but doesn’t lack power. Chop, puree, and grind everything you need to make a fabulous skinny mom approved meal!

Food Huggers: There is just something depressing about a half used onion going bad in the fridge. It usually happens right when you’re making a recipe that calls for it too! Pick up a few of these Food Huggers to increase the shelf life of your veggies. They fit on apples, tomatoes, onion and lots more!

Electric Kitchen Scale: When you want accurate portions, estimating sometimes just doesn’t cut it. Who else has eyes bigger than their stomach? We do, especially when it’s time for dinner. This electric scale takes all the guess work out of measuring proportions, which is an essential for clean eating!

OXO 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer: Avocados are a perfect super food, and one of their best perks is their versatility! They are a pain to cut with a regular knife, though, so this slicer is a must have if you’re an avocado junkie. It is a three in one splitter, pitter, and slicer!

Batter Dispenser with Measuring Label: If a messy, overflowing, and burnt muffin tin drives you crazy, this gadget will make pouring batter clean and simple! It’s a great tool for measuring the exact amounts you need for any recipe as well.

Programmable Touchscreen Slow Cooker: Slow cookers are a life saver for busy families. This cooker from crock pot is programmable to automatically shut on and off, keeps your food at the perfect temperature to prevent burning, and has a “keep warm setting” which is a necessity if you’re running late. Check out our most popular slow cooker recipes here!

Water Bottle Ice Trays: These fun ice trays make ice cold water for the gym a breeze. You won’t have the challenge of fitting an ice cube into a circle bottle top anymore! Just one of these water bottle ice sticks will cool down your water for hours.

Vegetable Steamer: Steaming vegetables is a great way to cook veggies. Less nutrients are lost while steaming versus other cooking methods. This steamer has a safe grip handle we love that will protect your hands.

Electric Food Dehydrator: This is such a great appliance for making your own dried fruit and veggies. Dried fruits are a perfect snack for the kiddos to take to school.

Are you an avid clean eater? Do you have other kitchen tools that make clean eating simpler?! We’d love to hear from you in the comments below!