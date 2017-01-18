23 Fresh Salads to Enjoy on Mother’s Day

Spring is here and that means Mother’s Day is just around the corner. It also means it’s a great time to enjoy a fresh salad packed with seasonal fruits and vegetables. Now is the best time to throw out those boring winter salads and try some new and exciting ones that you can enjoy this Mother’s Day or any day this warm-weather season. Here are some great recipes to add to your menu:

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Sweet Peach and Spicy Chickpea Salad: Pureed peaches and hemp seeds create the dressing atop of a delicious mix of lettuce, cucumber, peppers, mango and chickpeas. Just toss it all together for one deliciously satisfying salad. (via DAMY Health)

4. High Protein Vegan Fiesta Salad: Even if you are not a vegan, you’re still going to fall in love with this salad that includes spinach, tomatoes, chickpeas, beans, avocado and pepper. Quinoa also makes an appearance in this one. The dressing is a sweet blend of agave, lime juice and a hint (or more) of cayenne pepper if you like your salads spicy. (via DAMY Health)

9. Sunny Summer Quinoa Salad: Quinoa gets the royal treatment in this salad that also includes zucchini, peppers and sunflower seeds. The dressing is made up of several spices including cumin, turmeric, garlic, cayenne, lemon juice and cilantro. (via Pinot Mom)

11. Summer Berry Salad: Here’s a salad that’s as easy to make as it is tasty to eat. On top of your heaping pile of spinach, add a handful of blueberries, kiwi, strawberries and honey roasted almonds. Add some protein in the form of hard boiled eggs, sliced turkey breast or some chicken – whatever strikes your mood.

13. Sonoma Chicken Salad: If you follow a Paleo diet, this one is for you. The dressing is made from walnut oil, egg yolk and Dijon mustard. The salad is a hearty mix of chicken, onions, celery, carrots and blueberries. All natural and all healthy. (via PaleOMG)

15. Pan-Seared Salmon Salad: This summery recipe brings all the fresh flavors of the season together with the mouthwatering zing of citrus salmon. 16. Chopped Kale and Pomegranate Salad: Chop up some kale and then add some pomegranate seeds, diced avocado and Parmesan cheese. Drizzle it with a blend of lemon juice, olive oil, agave, salt and pepper. This one is brimming with your favorite super foods and is both simple and delicious. (via Cookin’ Canuck)

21. Strawberry Spinach Salad: It may sound like an odd combination, but it’s surprisingly delicious to add fresh strawberries to your spinach, especially when you top it with some almonds. The secret is in the dressing that combines red wine vinegar, garlic, sugar (or stevia), salt, pepper, olive oil and dry mustard. Give this one a try and savor every fresh bite. (via Kalyn’s Kitchen)

23. Grilled Salmon Salad: The salmon is the big star of this salad after it cooks in a marinade of brown sugar, cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper. Once done, put it on top of your salad greens either on its own or with the special tomato vinaigrette dressing. It’s delicious either way! (via My Recipes)

Don’t settle for those ho-hum salads that leave little to the imagination or your taste buds. These 23 recipes will get you excited about eating salads again. And on Mother’s Day, it should definitely be all about you!