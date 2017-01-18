15 Fabulous Meals to Cook in Foil

Aluminum foil is one of the most common items found in the drawers of your kitchen. You can use foil to get rid of rust, shine silver, and obviously, it’s your best friend in the kitchen. Here are 15 delicious meals made in foil.

1. Grilled Parmesan Ranch Chicken: Juicy and tender chicken prepared over the grill will have your family full and happy! This is the type of recipe that everyone can agree on. (via Betty Crocker)

(Photo: Betty Crocker)

2. Spinach and Tomato Turkey: Have 30 minutes? Now you just need four ingredients and you’re set! This meal is a tasty and easy way to serve up something healthy for the family in limited time. (via Tablespoon)

(Photo: Tablespoon)

11. Black Bean and Pineapple Shrimp: You’ll love the flavors that come out in this tasty grilled meal! Making it in foil helps to keep all the juices together, allowing for a treat for the tastebuds! (via Cara’s Cravings)

(Photo: Cara’s Cravings)

12. Sausage and Veggies: If you’re super hungry and need a hearty fix ASAP, this is the recipe for you! The potatoes and sausage make for a filling meal that can be made in a short time. (via Full Measure of Happiness)

(Photo: Full Measure of Happiness)

13. Soy Sauce and Ginger Salmon: One of the best things about making salmon in foil is cleaning it up — it makes it ridiculously easy for you! And with this recipe, it’ll taste like hours of prep, without all that effort! (via Cookin’ Canuck)

(Photo: Cookin’ Canuck)

14. Pasta with Foil Packet Veggie Sauce: Prepare your favorite healthy pasta — we recommend whole grain — and add this delicious veggie sauce! It’s a great meal for Meatless Mondays and the family will love it! (via Momtastic)

(Photo: Momtastic)

15. Tex-Mex Chicken: Grab your foil and prepare your appetites — this meal is amazing! It’s tasty, filling, simple and results in an easy clean-up! This is a great recipe for the busy mom. (via She Knows)

(Photo: She Knows)

3. Lemon Herb Steak: Pair this delicious steak with some tender asparagus for a well-flavored meal your family will love — especially your hungry hubby! (via Sandy Toes and Popsicles)

(Photo: Sandy Toes and Popsicles)

4. Shrimp and Mango Salsa: This is a flavorful dinner made on the grill that takes about 30 minutes. It’s great for when you come home from the office wanting something delicious but you’re feeling a little lazy! (via She Knows)

(Photo: She Knows)

5. Coconut-Lime Grilled Whitefish with Veggies: This is a light and tasty meal that’s full of flavor. It gives you a tropical taste that will transport you to a nice, warm beach. (via The Scrumptious Pumpkin)

(Photo: The Scrumptious Pumpkin)

6. Orange Dijon Seitan Sausage: This is an easy vegan dish to make and very tasty! It offers a variety of flavors in this delicious sausage! It’s great to serve as a protein-rich side dish. (via Babble)

(Photo: Babble)

7. Sweet Potato Tacos: This is a delicious meal and a great way to sneak some spinach into your kid’s diet! You can cut down the recipe to feed one, or make enough for everyone to have leftovers tomorrow! (via Mama Grubbs Grub)

(Photo: Mama Grubbs Grub)

8. Steak and Eggs: Whether it’s for camping or a new twist on dinner, this steak and eggs meal is VERY simple, with limited ingredients. It’s also hearty enough for the family to fill up on. (via Tablespoon)

(Photo: Tablespoon)

9. Simple Chicken Dinner: Have you ever used soup on the grill before? This recipe calls for a rotisserie chicken, a can of soup and some veggies. You’ll end up with a hearty chicken dinner in about 30 minutes! (via Tablespoon)

(Photo: Tablespoon)

10. Thai-Style Fish and Creamy Couscous: This meal looks, smells and tastes like something you’ve been working on all day. Lucky for you, the latter isn’t the case. Make this eloquent meal on any old day and enjoy! (via Mel’s Kitchen Cafe)