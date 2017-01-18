15 Delicious Ways Cauliflower Can Help You Lose Weight

If we could hand out superlatives to our favorite veggies, cauliflower would win “most creative” by a landslide. With the help of a food processor and some smart seasonings, it’s the ultimate shape-shifter. While we’re at it, we’d also give this pale veggie the “most popular” prize. Since 2014, Pinterest searches for cauliflower have risen by almost 40 percent. Read more from Women’s Health below.

It’s not all hype, either: This white cruciferous veggie is a major source of filling fiber, vitamin C, and folic acid, says Sharon Palmer, R.D., author of “Plant-Powered for Life”. Oh yeah, and it’s only got about 30 calories per cup, too, which makes it great for your weight loss goals.

“Cauliflower is amazing because it works with almost every diet out there — vegan, gluten-free, low-carb, Paleo — and it’s flavor-neutral, so it absorbs the taste of whatever you pair it with,” says Kara Lydon, R.D.

Stock up on the fresh stuff (or grab a steamer bag from the frozen aisle) and whip up one of these healthy swaps currently trending on Pinterest.

1. Buffalo Cauliflower: Score the tang and crunch of chicken wings sans the calorie bomb of fried, fatty skin. Roast cauliflower in a super light, crispy breading (or straight up), add hot sauce and a few blue cheese crumbles, and boom — finger-licking goodness.

2. Cauliflower Breadsticks: Cancel Dominos! You can make low-carb breadsticks instead by pulsing cauliflower in a food processor until it has a rice-like consistency. Mix it with cheese, fresh herbs, and an egg, and spread it out onto a baking sheet ’til you see golden-crusted goodness — then add some cheese and garlic on top. Check out this recipe!

3. Cauliflower Rice: Easiest side dish ever alert: Pulse cauliflower in a food processor (or use a grater) and sauté the ‘rice’ for five minutes with a little salt, pepper, and olive oil. The fluffy, light texture is perfect for replacing couscous, or a sneaky simple carb like pasta that won’t keep you satisfied, says Lydon. Here’s how to do it!

4. Cauliflower Pizza Crust: Pizza’s even more heavenly when the crust has fewer carbs and cals, and more fiber. “This is so easy: Steam chopped cauliflower, and then add your binding components like an egg or cheese and bake it before adding toppings,” says Julie Harrington, R.D., author of RDeliciousKitchen.com. Check out this recipe for cauliflower pizza bites!

5. Cauliflower Tater Tots: Microwave finely chopped cauliflower, then add panko, parsley, parmesan and egg before scooping the mixture into muffin tins. “The extra fiber from the cauliflower means this snack will stay with you longer,” says Harrington. We also love Broccoli Tots!

6. Cauliflower Mash: White potatoes, which taste ah-mazing but can cause your blood sugar to shoot up and down, are regularly linked to weight gain — but stick with cauliflower in disguise and you might not even miss them. Boil cauliflower with garlic until it’s tender, then toss it in a food processor with butter, salt and pepper, and blend until smooth for a Thanksgiving-worthy side dish. Here’s a yummy recipe.

7. Cauliflower Steaks: Slice a head of cauliflower through the center so you get large, flat pieces, then season and roast on a baking sheet for crispy edges and a juicy center, says Palmer.

