10 Breakfast Recipes Perfect for a Crowd

Cooking for a crowd? Getting a big breakfast together for overnight guests that doesn’t take hour to prepare can be tricky — but not when you’ve got these ten recipes handy!

From overnight casseroles to simple (yet oh-so satisfying) frittatas, you’ll be prepared next time you find yourself feeding more people than the ones who usually sit around your breakfast table.

The best part about these easy breakfast recipes is the fact that they’re full of wholesome ingredients that add up to a super healthy breakfast — the most important meal of the day! Start your day strong with these nutritious and easy breakfasts perfect for a crowd.

Southwest Overnight Breakfast Casserole

Breakfast has never been so easy with this Southwest Overnight Breakfast Casserole! Ham, peppers, onions and tomatoes all come together with the creamy, spicy Mexican cheese for a breakfast everyone in your family will love. The light whole grain bread and egg whites pair for a fluffy and satisfying texture while still keeping this dish skinny. The chili powder and red pepper flakes add a subtle kick to wake up your taste buds. Top it all off with cheese for a healthy, kid-friendly breakfast you can make the night before and enjoy during busy mornings.

20 minutes

Cook time: 45-50 minutes

Yield: 9 servings

Serving size: 1/9th of recipe (about 3×4-inch square)

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 bell pepper, diced (any color)

1 onion, diced

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilis

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon chili powder

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

5 eggs

4 egg whites

1 cup skim milk

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

10 slices light whole grain sandwich bread

¼ pound lower sodium sliced ham, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 cup Mexican cheese blend

Instructions

Grease a 9×13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil, bell pepper, and onion. Cook until they begin to soften, 4-6 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the diced green chilies, garlic powder, chili powder, and red pepper flakes, cooking for an additional 1-2 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat. In a large mixing bowl, or in the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, milk, salt, and pepper. Slice the bread into 1 to 2-inch cubes and place on the bottom of the prepared casserole dish. Spread the ham, cooked vegetables, and tomatoes over the bread. Pour the egg mixture over the casserole and tightly cover the casserole dish with foil. Store in the refrigerator for several hours, to overnight. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350° F. Top the casserole with the cheese and bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes, or until the eggs are set.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1/9th of recipe (about 3×4-inch square), Calories: 168, Calories from fat: 55, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Cholesterol: 109mg, Sodium: 534mg, Carbohydrates: 17g, Fiber: 5g, Sugar: 5g, Protein: 15g, SmartPoints: 4

Skinny Crustless Quiche

This Skinny Crustless Quiche is one of our favorite go-to breakfast-dinners (aka: brinner) when it is time to mix things up! It’s over-the-top delicious and even more fun when you serve it with at little low-carb toast and sugar-free jelly on the side. Looking for more low-carb dinners? Check out these 7 high-protein, low-carb meals!

10 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 slice

Ingredients

1 cup lowfat cottage cheese

2 cups liquid egg whites

½ cup broccoli, cooked and chopped

½ cup extra lean ham, diced

½ cup reduced-fat sharp cheddar shredded cheese

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375º F. Mix all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Spray 9½-inch pie dish with nonstick cooking spray and pour ingredients in. Bake for approximately 45 minutes or until center is set.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 slice), Calories: 111, Fat: 3g, Carbohydrates: 3g, Fiber: 0g, Protein: 15g, Sugars: 1g, Sodium: 896mg, SmartPoints: 2

Low-Carb Breakfast Sushi Rolls

The latest food trend on the up and up: breakfast sushi rolls! They are a fun (fishless) way to pack everyone’s favorite breakfast items (bacon, eggs, and crescent rolls, of course!) into just a few savory, mouthwatering bites for a fun, convenient, forkless breakfast on the run. Most breakfast sushi rolls are laden with extra calories, carbs and fat, but you and the kids can enjoy our lightened-up recipe guilt-free.

10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 3 rolls

Ingredients

8 slices center-cut bacon

1 can reduced-fat crescent rolls

4 eggs

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a cooling rack on top of the foil. Lay the bacon strips on the rack and bake for 8-10 minutes, until almost crispy. Lower the oven temperature to 350° F and lay out a second baking sheet, lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Roll out the crescent rolls and press the seams together, then set aside. In a small mixing bowl, whisk the eggs together. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat and coat it with nonstick cooking spray. Scramble the eggs for 2-3 minutes, or until cooked, and season with black pepper. Remove from the heat to cool slightly. When the bacon is cool enough to touch, lay the slices side by side on the rolled out crescent roll, perpendicular to the long edge. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the whole surface, then spread the eggs over the cheese. Starting at the long edge of the crescents, begin rolling up the crescents evenly, ending with seam side-down. Bake for 10 minutes, until slightly golden. Allow to rest for 5 minutes, then slice into 18 (1-inch) sushi pieces.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 rolls), Calories: 208, Calories from fat: 95, Fat: 10g, Saturated Fat: 4g, Cholesterol: 129mg, Sodium: 527mg, Carbohydrates: 18g, Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 4g, Protein: 11g, SmartPoints: 7

Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittata

This delectable breakfast is a perfectly balanced meal all in one dish. This beautiful frittata boasts five veggies mixed with lean protein from chicken and eggs. Whether you’re looking for a healthy breakfast or dinner, this nutrient-packed meal will satisfy your meanest cravings. Simply serve it up with a slice of whole grain toast for breakfast or try it with a side salad for supper. It’s even good warmed up the next day.

15 minutes

Cook time: 30-40 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ⅙th of the frittata

Ingredients

2 teaspoons light butter

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

8 ounces skinless boneless chicken breasts, diced

5 eggs

4 egg whites

½ cup skim milk

¼ cup reduced fat grated parmesan cheese

1 cup broccoli florets

1 cup diced zucchini

1 cup diced yellow squash

1 red bell pepper, diced

12 asparagus spears, cut into 1-inch pieces

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F and line a 9-inch round casserole dish with parchment paper, or generously grease with nonstick cooking spray. Heat a medium-size skillet over medium heat and add the butter to melt. Add the shallot and garlic, cooking for 2-3 minutes, until the shallots begin to soften. Season the chicken with the salt and pepper and add to the skillet. Adjust the heat to medium-high if needed, and cook for 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally to brown all sides of the chicken, then remove the skillet from the heat. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, milk, and cheese, then set aside. Layer the cooked chicken and shallot mixture and the vegetables in the prepared casserole dish. Pour the egg mixture over everything and bake for 25-35 minutes, or until the eggs are set and the vegetables are tender. Slice into 6 slices and serve warm.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (⅙th of the frittata), Calories: 140, Calories from fat: 44, Fat: 5g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 170mg, Sodium: 220mg, Carbohydrates: 6g, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 4g, Protein: 18g, SmartPoints: 2

Protein-Packed Huevos Rancheros

Who’s ready for Mexican night? Forget Taco Tuesday, because we’ve got the perfect protein- and fiber-packed huevos rancheros recipe to knock your socks off! The best part about this meal is that it’s perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner (or all three, if you’re so inclined). Just pair it with fresh fruit for breakfast or corn on the cob for dinner.

10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 prepared tortilla and egg

Ingredients

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

½ small yellow onion, diced

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

¼ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

⅛ teaspoon chili powder

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes & green chilies, drained

½ teaspoon sriracha hot sauce

6 eggs

6 low-carb, high-fiber, whole wheat tortillas, 5-inch diameter

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons shredded reduced-fat mild cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

In a large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions and cook for 2-4 minutes until soft. Add the black beans, cumin, salt, pepper, and chili powder; cook for an additional 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Transfer the bean and onion mixture to a large mixing bowl, mash the beans gently with a fork, and set aside. In a small skillet over medium heat, heat the diced tomatoes and green chilies and sriracha until evenly heated through, about 4 minutes. Heat each tortilla in a dry skillet on medium-high heat for about 30 seconds on each side. Spread ¼ cup bean mixture on each tortilla, and spoon ¼ sriracha mixture over the bean mixture. For sunny side up eggs: Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Spray the skillet with non-stick cooking spray and crack the eggs into the skillet. Work in batches depending on how big the skillet is. Cook them until the whites are firm, then cover with a lid to steam the tops of the eggs for about 1 minute. Slide an egg on each prepared tortilla and garnish with 1 tablespoon of shredded cheddar cheese and ½ tablespoon chopped cilantro.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 prepared tortilla and egg), Calories: 216, Calories from fat: 72, Fat: 8g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Cholesterol: 180mg, Sodium: 654mg, Carbohydrates: 29g, Fiber: 10g, Sugar 2g, Protein: 16g, SmartPoints: 6

Italian Breakfast Casserole

Breakfast casseroles ooze comfort food, but usually a lot of calories, fat and carbs come along with that as well. With this Italian Breakfast Casserole, you don’t have to think twice! Two squares contain only 244 calories, 10 grams of fat and 20 grams of carbs. Compare that to other breakfast casseroles and you know it’s a winner. Plus it’s got 18 grams of protein. The best part of this recipe is that it doesn’t even taste “skinny”; the reduced-fat crescents create a light crust topped with sausage, peppers, mushrooms, spinach and cheese. Yes, please!

15 minutes

Cook time: 40-45 minutes

Yield: 7 to 8 servings

Serving size: 2 squares

Ingredients

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 onion, diced

4 ounces baby bella mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

black pepper, to taste

2 cups baby spinach

1 can reduced-fat crescent rolls

3 links reduced-fat fully cooked chicken sausage links, thinly sliced

5 eggs

4 egg whites

½ cup skim milk

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

½ cup reduced-fat mozzarella shredded cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375° F and grease a 13×9-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray, then set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, red bell pepper, onion and mushrooms and cook for 8-10 minutes, or until soft and the onions are translucent. Add the spinach, garlic powder, basil, oregano, salt, red pepper flakes, and black pepper. Add the spinach and stir until it begins to wilt. Remove the skillet from the heat. Roll out the crescents on the bottom of the prepared casserole dish and pinch the seams together. Evenly spread the sausage link slices over the crescents, and spread the cooked vegetables over the sausage. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, and milk. Pour the egg mixture over the cooked vegetable layer, then top the casserole with the cheeses. Bake covered in foil for 20 minutes, then 15 minutes uncovered, or until the eggs are set.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 squares), Calories: 244, Calories from fat: 96, Fat: 10g, Saturated Fat: 4g, Cholesterol: 133mg, Sodium: 598mg, Carbohydrates: 20g, Fiber: 2g, Sugar 6g, Protein: 18g, SmartPoints: 7

Skinny Pepper and Onion Frittata

This frittata makes for the perfect light, yet filling breakfast. Make it when you have overnight guests or just any day of the week! This light, fluffy breakfast is full of flavor you and your family will love. The great thing about this recipe is that you can hone your own creative culinary skills by switching out veggies. Love mushrooms? Add them! What about roasted red peppers or broccoli? Sure! Make it your own.

15 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 slices (1/4 of frittata)

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

4 eggs

8 egg whites

½ cup skim milk

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400° F. Heat a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, onion and bell peppers and cook for 12-15 minutes or until very soft and the onions are translucent. (The vegetables will shrink down to almost half their original size.) In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, milk, salt, black pepper and garlic powder. Pour over the vegetable mixture and continue cooking for 5 minutes over medium-heat, or until the edges of the eggs start to set. Evenly sprinkle the cheese over the eggs and transfer the skillet to the oven and cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the center is set. To test if it is done, insert the tip of a knife into the center. If it comes out clean, it’s done. Allow to sit for 5 minutes before slicing into 8 slices.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 slices (1/4 of frittata), Calories: 186, Calories from fat: 80, Fat: 10g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Cholesterol: 180mg, Sodium: 530mg, Carbohydrates: 10g, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 6g, Protein: 18g, SmartPoints: 5

Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole

This breakfast casserole is going to be your new go-to dish when you want a nice family breakfast, when you’re hosting a brunch or when you’re simply in the mood for something over-the-top good in the morning. Another reason this will be your go-to dish is the convenience factor. Whip this baby up in the evening and all you have to do is pop it in the oven the next morning for a well-balanced, nutritious, and seriously tasty dish your whole family will be drooling over.

10 minutes + refrigerate overnight

Cook time: 50 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 3/4 cup

Ingredients

8 oz ciabatta bread cut into 1-inch cubes

1 lb lean turkey breakfast sausage

½ cup green onions, chopped

1¼ cup skim milk

1 cup reduced-fat, shredded cheddar cheese

2 eggs, lightly beaten

8 oz carton egg substitute

2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange bread cubes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 400 degrees for 8 minutes, or until toasted. Heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with non-stick cooking spray. Add turkey sausage and cook for 6-7 minutes, or until browned, making sure to stir to crumble. Combine cooked sausage, bread cubes, and onion in a medium size bowl. Combine milk, cheese, eggs, and egg substitute in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add milk mixture to bread mixture, tossing gently to coat bread. Spoon mixture into a 2-quart casserole dish covered with non-stick cooking spray. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate overnight. After it sits overnight, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Keeping dish covered with foil, bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes until set and lightly browned. Uncover halfway through cooking time. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (3/4 cup), Calories: 309, Fat: 16g, Carbohydrates: 18g, Fiber: 1g, Protein: 23g, Sugars: 4g, Sodium: 756mg, SmartPoints: 8

Skinny Banana French Toast Bake

Get ready to watch jaws drop when you bring this to the table! This Skinny Banana French Toast Bake takes breakfast to a whole new level. You’ll love making this for brunch with family; it just makes everything feel a little bit fancier! The best part is, while this one takes a little time (it sets overnight in the fridge before baking), the instructions aren’t tough at all. Next time you’re looking for a breakfast that feels a little more important, remember this one.

20 minutes + 8 hours chilling

Cook time: 55 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1/8 of bake

Ingredients

6 whole wheat hamburger buns

3 very ripe bananas

2 eggs

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

2 Tbsp Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)

8 oz package ⅓ less-fat cream cheese

4 egg whites

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

¼ cup sugar-free maple syrup

1 tsp banana extract

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut buns into 1-inch cubes. Place half of cubes into a 13″ x 9″ casserole dish coated with non-stick cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sweetener (sugar or Stevia) until well mixed. Using a tsp, drop cream cheese mixture evenly onto hamburger buns. Cover cream cheese and buns with the remaining ½ of cubed hamburger buns. Slice bananas and place on top of hamburger cubes in casserole dish. In a large bowl, add eggs and egg whites and whisk. Next, add in almond milk, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon and optional banana extract. Whisk all ingredients together until well mixed. Pour mixture over bananas and hamburger buns to cover. Cover and refrigerate for 7-8 hours or overnight. Remove from refrigerator 15-20 minutes before baking. Cover with foil and bake for 20-25 minutes, rotating the casserole dish in the oven at the halfway point. Uncover and bake for an additional 20-25 minutes, again, rotating the casserole dish in the oven at the halfway point, until a knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/8 of bake): Calories: 259, Fat: 8g, Carbohydrates: 38g, Fiber: 4g, Protein: 12g, Sugars: 15g, Sodium: 394mg, SmartPoints: 9

Easy Egg and Cheese Casserole

Jump-start breakfast with this delicious and yummy egg and cheese casserole.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 40-45 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving Size: 1/8th of casserole

Ingredients

6 whole wheat bread slices

1 lb turkey sausage cooked

1 cup shredded reduced-fat, shredded cheddar cheese

16 oz carton 100% liquid egg whites

2 cups skim milk

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

½ cup mushrooms, sliced

1 Tbsp chopped basil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a 9″ x 13″ baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place bread into bottom of pan, sprinkle with sausage, green pepper, red pepper, mushrooms, and cheese. Beat egg whites, milk, basil, salt, and pepper in medium bowl. Pour over bread mixture. Bake 40-45 minutes or until mixture is set in center and lightly browned on top. Refrigerate any leftovers.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 252, Fat: 4.2g, Fiber: 2g, Carbohydrates: 9g, Protein: 14g, Sugars: 1g, SmartPoints: 9