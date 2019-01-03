YouTube Teams up With Coachella for Exclusive Live Streaming Deal

Can’t make it to Coachella this year? Don’t worry, YouTube has you covered — again!

According to Variety, this will be the ninth year the video site will have exclusive live-streaming rights with its partner Coachella; however, for the first time ever, YouTube will present live content for both weekends.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The internet giant signed a three-year, exclusive deal last year with Coachella to continue their partnership.

So here’s what’s new for the 2019 experience — during the second weekend of the popular desert fest, YouTube will offer a special kind of “live experience” that will feature performances, detailed story lines with artist, and some behind-the-scenes looks of the festival.

If you’re a Coachella, YouTube and YouTube Premium subscriber in the U.S., you will have exclusive access to passes for both weekends after tickets go on sale Jan. 4. When tickets go on sale, a code will be sent to your email that will give each subscriber an opportunity to buy passes. Buyers will likely have to jump quick because it’s on a first-come-first-serve basis and YouTube hasn’t revealed how many passes are available.

YouTube will also be the exclusive playlist partner this year. This means anyone can listen to the event’s lineup, either on the Coachella site and app, or on YouTube Music.

And just like last year, YouTube will live-stream the first weekend, as well.

On Wednesday, the festival released 2019’s lineup and fans are thrilled! Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala will be headlining this year with Gambino kicking off day one, Impala performing day two and Grande closing out the event Sunday night. This makes Grande the fourth woman to headline the festival since it started in 1999, following Beyonce — who killed it last year — Lady Gaga and Bjork, the latter of whom headlined in both 2002 and 2007.

Although Beyonce is not set to appear this year, her sister Solange will show up to perform on day two.

Other artists like DJ Snake, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Janelle Monae and Kid Cudi are expected to make stage appearances.

The 2019 music festival will run April 12-14 and again on April 19-21 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.