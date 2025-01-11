Richard Harris, better known as the wrestler Black Bart, has died, according to his wife, Linda. He was 76.

Per Linda’s Facebook posts and Slam Wrestling, Harris was previously diagnosed with liver and colon cancer — with doctors labeling it as Stage 4 back in 2022. He recently stopped chemotherapy, and his insurance company notably no longer would pay for treatment at a rehab facility. As a result, he returned home in December; Linda announced his death on Thursday.

Black bart at WCW Starrcade 1985 (Credit: WWE)

“You might know him as Black Bart but to me he was my husband Ricky. He left us this morning,” she wrote. “He was pronounced at 5:26 this morning. He is Resting In Peace”

Harris performed as the outlaw-inspired Black Bart character throughou many wrestling territories and companies. He’s best remembered for his runs in WWE (then known as WWF) and WCW; he also held several titles under the NWA banner in the ’80s.

The professional wrestling community mourned the legend, including fellow wrestling stars, such as Harris’ former trainee John “Bradshaw” Layfield, a WWE Hall of Famer.

“Black Bart took me under his wing and taught me how to be a professional wrestler,” JBL wrote on Instagram. “We were tag champs in Texas-but we were also just buddies. We sat together in the dressing room while Bart spit in his trashcan and constantly joked about everything. Bart meant the world to me. I love you big brother. RIP”

Kevin Nash, former WWE and WCW champion, added, “Traveled with him and Dutch (Mantell) in WCW. He would reuse his dip from before the match till after. Always laughing. Taught me how to work heel in his Amarillo style. A pure Pro wrestle”

AEW’s Dustin Rhodes, who performed in WWE as Goldust, wrote on X, “Black Bart taught me a ton in my younger years. Loved him to death. He will be missed,” and current WWE personality Adam Pearce wrote, “Godspeed, Black Bart. We didn’t spend a lot of time around each other, but I sure am happy to have gotten what I did. Rest well, sir.”