Who Will Die in ‘The Witcher’ Season 5?

The fifth and final season of Netflix’s The Witcher will premiere at a yet-to-be-announced date sometime in 2026. That much we know.

What we don’t yet know is when the fantasy drama series will air its final season on the streaming service, or who will be left standing among the cast on the fictional medieval-like Continent, which serves as the basis for the show.

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In fact, who will ultimately meet their fate and die on the Continent during the show’s final run is a hot topic among Polymarket bettors.

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Nine characters — Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Princess Cirilla, Jaskie, Vilgefortz, Emhyr, Milva, Cahir, and Regis — make up the characters who can be wagered on via Polymarket. And thus far, there are two early leaders in the clubhouse: Vilgefortz, who is trading at 89%, and Geralt of Rivia, who is trading at 83%. Of the nine characters, none are below 48%.

Polymarket states that, “A qualifying death must show the specified character dead on screen, or otherwise that character’s death must clearly be stated to have occurred, even if offscreen (e.g., characters confirm their death in conversation, the funeral of a character occurs, etc.).”

Will Vilgefortz die during "The Witcher: Season 5"?

The betting market also states in its rules that “if a death is reversed through a revival, resurrection, or reanimation that occurs after the character has died, that death will still qualify.”

Both Henry Cavill (Seasons 1-3) and Liam Hemsworth (Season 4) have played the role of Geralt of Rivia. Vilgefortz is portrayed by Mahesh Jadu, a 43-year-old Australian native.

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The Witcher debuted in late 2019 and its second season didn’t hit Netflix until 2021. Throughout its run, the series has been notorious for having a lengthy time between season finales and season premiers. Season 3 aired in the summer of 2023 and the most recent season, 4, began streaming in the fall of 2025.

This time around, a quicker release of the season is expected, along with at least one character’s death. Who and when that’ll be … time will tell.

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