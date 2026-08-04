‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Alum Diagnosed With Cancer



Jeana Keough, 70, formerly a star on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County, is currently unable to talk due to “brutal” treatments for her tongue cancer – a diagnosis she revealed last year.

Keough appeared on RHOC for five seasons between 2006 – 2010. She was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma after getting a biopsy on a painful spot on her tongue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jeana’s daughter, actress Kara Keough Bosworth, shared insight into her mom’s cancer battle on her Instagram account, telling followers her mom has already undergone two surgeries, chemo, radiation and immunotherapy.

“She is exhausted, struggling to stay awake, and becoming malnourished. Because the pain in her tongue and throat makes swallowing even the smallest bites or sips incredibly difficult,” Kara shared. “Every day is a battle just to get enough nutrition and hydration to continue treatment.”

In addition to her treatments, Jeana Keough has also recently had a feeding tube inserted. Her daughter mentioned that she’d likely need to have the tube for two to six months while hopefully regaining the ability to swallow.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to assist with the growing medical costs for Jeana’s treatment. On the page, Kara wrote in part: “My brothers and I want to help make sure Mom feels cared for, loved, and supported throughout this fight. Any funds raised will go directly toward expenses, everyday living costs, nutrition, and the additional support she needs while undergoing treatment. Most of all, your generosity will remind her that she is not fighting this battle alone.



“Whether you’re able to donate or simply keep Jeana in your prayers, thank you. Your kindness, encouragement, and support mean more to our family than we can express.”

The page has a fundraising goal of $90,000 and as of Tuesday morning has already surpassed $74k.

In the most recent post to the page, dated July 31, Kara wrote: “Jeana is home and recovering. She’s done with chemo and only has 2 days of radiation left! After next week’s treatment, she’ll be able to start recovering. … It’ll be an uphill climb and even with all this treatment, it’s still only a 40-60% chance for total and complete healing within the next 5 years.”

We wish Jeana a full and fast recovery.