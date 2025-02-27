‘Virgin River’ Star Callum Kerr’s Mother Was Likely Killed by Husband Before His Suicide, Authorities Say

French detectives how now concluded that the death of Callum Kerr’s parents was not, in fact, a robbery gone wrong but was actually a murder-suicide. Earlier this month, the bodies of Andrew and Dawn Searle were discovered by a neighbor at their home in rural southwest France. Authorities initially believed that Dawn tried to run away from a home invader but was then beaten to death, as much of her jewelry was scattered about and furniture in their home was overturned. However, according to The Mirror, it is now believed that Mr. Searle faked a burglary before taking his own life.

Sources tell the Mirror that if Mrs. Searle was killed in the garden, where her body was found, their neighbors would have likely heard the whole thing. Nicolas Rigot-Muller, a French prosecutor who is in charge of the investigation, said that Mr. Searle likely thought he could explain the crime away to the police, but changed his mind and took his own life instead. Forensics showed that there were no defensive wounds on Mr. Searle, nor any indication that someone else was in the home other than himself and his wife.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A local woman named Bénédicte told the BBC that the Searles were “absolutely adorable, we would often meet like this simply walking our dogs around the village…we are very shocked, of course we are.”

Kerr, a Scottish-born actor and model, is well-known for his role in Netflix’s Virgin River and will soon appear in the streamer’s live-action adaptation of One Piece. On announcement of his parents’ death, he posted a statement on Instagram.

“At this time, Callum and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (née Smith, Kerr),” his post said, “while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle. No family member is available for media interviews or comments. We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate. Thank you for your understanding.”