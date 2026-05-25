3 Artists Polymarket Thinks Could Guest on Olivia Rodrigo’s New Album

While some pop music fans are waiting to hear if Charli XCX is dropping an album this summer, they can hold themselves over in the meantime with an Olivia Rodrigo LP.

Rodrigo is set to drop You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love on June 12, featuring the songs “Drop Dead” and “The Cure.” However, Polymarket is now taking bets on what the unknown aspects of the tracklist — namely, which guest artists will appear.

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Below are the three most likely artists that could appear on the new album, according to Polymarket.

1. Hayley Williams (32%)

Hayley Williams of Paramore (Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Polymarket thinks there’s almost a 1/3 chance that Paramore singer Hayley Williams will appear on You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. Williams, who also is a successful solo artist, previously earned a songwriting credit on Rodrigo’s song “good 4 u” due to similarities to Paramore’s “Misery Business.”

2. Fiona Apple (32%)

Fiona Apple performs during the 36th Annual Austin Music Awards at ACL Live on Feb. 28, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

There’s just as much of a likelihood that Fiona Apple pops up on the album, according to Polymarket. Rodrigo recently expressed her admiration for the singer’s song “Sullen Girl” in a British Vogue interview.

3. Addison Rae (25%)

Addison Rae (Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

The third likely collaborator that Polymarket thinks could appear on You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love is Addison Rae. Rodrigo made a guest appearance during Rae’s April 18 Coachella set. Is a studio collaboration next?

(Editor’s Note: Polymarket specifies that “to qualify as ‘featured,’ the listed artist must be credited on at least one song on the album according to at least one major streaming platform: namely Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, or YouTube Music.”)