'The View' Co-Hosts Unhappy With Meghan McCain’s 'Cold and Distant Demeanor'

In recent years, ABC's morning talk show The View had found peace among its panelists, but the recent addition of Meghan McCain has brought drama back to the table, and the newest addition has been nicknamed "Elsa" for her cold demeanor.

Former Fox News contributor Meghan McCain's addition to The View has caused tension among the co-hosts, an inside source exclusively told DailyMail.com, and the drama is beginning to bleed over on air.

"Everything started all lovey-dovey and folks were optimistic that Meghan would be a welcomed addition to the show, but no one knew that she had developed this hardened, cold disposition that's quite different from when she was being considered for the job before," the source said. "Initially everyone thought it was her getting a rhythm or trying to find her way, but now people realize she's has an unwelcoming presence and is only concerned with being engaging to Whoopi behind the scenes."

Problems began to surface shortly after McCain's debut on Monday, October 9. During her welcoming comments, she only acknowledged Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar's hard work on the show, ignoring her two other co-hosts, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines. The source says that both Hostin and Haines were bothered by this, stating that, "They felt as though Meghan was brown-nosing Whoopi."

Tension among the co-hosts only worsened when McCain attempted to shift a conversation about Robert Mueller's Russian probe to Hillary Clinton, something that was repeated several days later when McCain interrupted guest Keith Olbermann's answer to Hostin's question about a comment he had made on Twitter.

"I'm sure the ABC executives and The View producers are loving that this type of sparring is happening on air, but at some point it also implodes behind the scene and that's where the trouble lies," the source said.