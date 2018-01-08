‘The Boss Baby’ Gets No Bump From Netflix Trolling

DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby didn’t get a bump from Netflix support at the Golden Globes Sunday night. The streaming service’s Twitter trolling unit was disappointed by the film’s loss.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association nominated the movie, which stars Alec Baldwin as a talking baby with the mind of an adult, for Best Animated Feature. Unfortunately, the film lost to Disney and Pixar’s Coco.

“Maybe America wasn’t ready for The Boss Baby, the first film to accurately portray a baby who is divorced,” Netflix tweeted out.

When someone suggested that Coco was just a better movie, Netflix replied, “ALSO a great movie. The HFPA has a toughhhh job.”

Netflix had every reason to root for The Boss Baby. Last month, the streaming giant ordered a new animated series called The Boss Baby: Back in Business. The series will be available before the end of 2018.

“Boss Baby, with the help of his big brother and partner-in-crime Tim, continues to navigate the cutthroat corporate jungle gym of Baby Corp., while angling to achieve the near-impossible: the work-life balance of a modern career baby,” reads the network’s official statement.

DreamWorks is also producing a Boss Baby 2, which will star Baldwin once again as the titular executive baby. Universal will release the film on March 26, 2021.

The Boss Baby is based on Marla Frazee’s children’s book series. The film grossed $498.9 million worldwide.

As for Netflix’s social media team, the Boss Baby tweet is the latest viral message from the streaming service. Last month, Netflix had to defend itself for asking who hurt the 53 people who watched A Christmas Prince every day for 18 days.

“The privacy of our members’ viewing is important to us,” Netflix said in a statement. “This information represents overall viewing trends, not the personal viewing information of specific, identified individuals.”

Netflix also used its Twitter account to announce it was joining the fight to save Net Neutrality.

Photo credit: Facebook / The Boss Baby