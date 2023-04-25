The Best Tech Under $100 at Walmart

Apple AirPods with charging case (Photo: Walmart) If you've been contemplating making the leap to wireless earbuds, here's your chance to try them out now. The Apple junkies among us know that sometimes things can get a little pricy out there, but if it's less than $100, it's lot easier. Plus, they're easy to use, and the Bluetooth capability means you can truly listen to music anywhere and everywhere without having to rely on bulky over-the-ear headphones. You'll get 24 hours of battery life, in-ear detection, a sleek easy-to-use charging case, an incredible audio performance and complete control over your experience by just saying "Hey Siri." Apple AirPods (second generation) with charging case, $99 (down from $119) $99 at Walmart prevnext

Topvision TV sound bar home theater audio sound system (Photo: Walmart) This TV soundbar from Topvision has 50 watts of output power for more immersive audio and two powerful full-range speakers that provide HiFi audio just as well as any expensive sound system from a top brand. There are three equalizer modes so that you can choose the sound experience that's right for you with Music, Movie and News modes. And of course, there's wireless Bluetooth 5.0 so you can pair your soundbar with anything -- not just your TV. It supports 3.5mm for RCA and AUX sound, too. Topvision TV sound bar home theater audio sound system, $40 (down from $100) $40 at Walmart prevnext

Onn 10.1-inch 35GB pro tablet (Photo: Walmart) A tablet for less than $100? With Walmart's tech brand Onn, it's possible. This Android-powered tablet has 10 hours of battery life, a 1280 by 800 screen resolution and both front-facing and rear-facing cameras. You also get 35GB of storage along with 2GB of RAM. If you're shopping for a kid, you can put the tablet into Kid Mode for parental controls and kid-friendly content right at their fingertips. Onn 10.1-inch 35GB pro tablet, $99 (down from $149) $99 at Walmart prevnext

Apple AirTag (Photo: Walmart) If you have Apple products, you probably already know about the "Find My" feature. Apple AirTags make it simple to find even more things that go missing. With the use of Bluetooth technology, Apple's Precision Finding can locate exactly where your missing item is, whether it's your keys, your wallet, luggage, purse or backpack. A one-tap setup will instantly connect the Apple AirTag with your iPhone or iPad. AirTags are equipped with a replaceable lithium battery that can last up to a year, and they are splash-resistant, dust-resistant and water-resistant. Additionally, each AirTag features a built-in speaker that can play a sound to help locate the lost item. If you don't hear your Apple AirTag, you can put it into Lost Mode, too. Apple AirTag, $29 $29 at Walmart You can also get a pack of four Apple AirTags for $99 -- and AirTag holders for only $1 for four of them. Apple AirTag, 4-pack, $99

Onn AirTag holders, 4-pack, $1 prevnext

Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker (Photo: Walmart) The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the ultimate accessory for anyone who wants to step up their fitness game. This little gadget packs a punch with its range of features, including automatic exercise recognition, sleep tracking and personalized guided breathing sessions. Plus, it offers personalized reminders and alerts to keep you motivated and on track with your goals. Whether you're a fitness junkie or just looking to add a little more activity to your daily routine, the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker can get you there. Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker, $59 (down from $100) $59 at Walmart prevnext

Google Nest Mini (Photo: Walmart) The second generation Google Nest Mini is a one of the best voice assistant devices you can get for your home. It gives you voice-activated control, personalized daily routines and even the ability to play games and tell jokes. And with its improved speaker from the first generation model, you can enjoy your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks in high-quality sound. It's sleek, stylish and will look good in any room of your house. Choose the Chalk color, seen above, or get the Google Nest Mini in Charcoal, Sky or Coral. Google Nest Mini. $35 $35 at Walmart prevnext

Wewatch V10 1080p portable projector (Photo: Walmart) This compact portable projector can turn any space into a movie theater or presentation room. All you need is a blank wall or projector screen, and you're good to go. And with its range of connectivity options, you can easily hook it up to your laptop, phone or tablet. So, whether you're having a movie night with friends or presenting your latest work project, the Wewatch V10 portable projector with its 1080p display will give you a bright, crystal-clear picture. Wewatch V10 1080p portable projector, $83 (down from $130) $83 at Walmart prevnext

Sylvania 10-inch Wi-Fi digital cloud picture frame (Photo: Walmart) A digital photo frame from Sylvania has a high-resolution display and customizable settings that make it easy to create the perfect viewing experience for your pictures. And with its cloud storage capabilities, you can rest assured that your precious memories will always be safe and secure. This is truly fun to display your favorite family photos or give as a thoughtful gift for someone special. You can control everything right from your phone with the Frameo app, too. Sylvania 10-inch Wi-Fi digital cloud picture frame, $40 (down from $69) $40 at Walmart prevnext