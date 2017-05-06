‘That’s So Raven’ Spinoff Premiere Date Revealed

Originally announced last year, Raven’s Home, the sequel series to Disney Channel‘s beloved tween-sitcom That’s So Raven, finally has a release date.

The new series will debut on Friday, July 21 at 10/9c, directly following the premiere of Disney Channel’s new movie, Descendants 2.

Raven Symoné will obviously star, but Anneliese Van Der Pol, who played her best friend Chelsea Daniels, is back alongside her.

The series’ official description is as follows:

“Raven still catches glimpses of the future but she’s not the only one in the family who does — Booker (played by Issac Ryan Brown) has the same ability. While Booker uses his newly found power to try and make sense of middle school and his new family life, Raven uses her power to help her be a better mom, a great fashion designer and awesome friend. Hilarity ensues as Raven and Booker’s visions collide, but no matter the situation, they figure everything out together as one big happy family.”

In addition to the new series premiere, on June 1st Disney will launch all four seasons of That’s So Raven on the Disney Channel app, as well as Video On Demand, for fans to get all caught up.

They also released the official series logo.

New logo alert!!👇 (Feels?)… 🎊#RavensHome will premiere 7/21 at 10pm following the world premiere of #Descendants2 🎉 pic.twitter.com/omvJUyAlrj — Anneliese van derPol (@anneliesevdp) May 5, 2017

President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, Gary Marsh previously said, “There is only one Raven – and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all – the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again.”

Raven’s Home joins fellow nostalgic revival series’ Fuller House and Girl Meets World, both of which have been met with overwhelmingly positive responses from fans.

No word at this time on if Orlando Brown, who played Eddie Thomas on That’s So Raven, will be joining the cast, but it’s pretty likely that most of the original cast will all pop up at some point.

If this is successful maybe we can finally get that Family Matters revival we so rightfully deserve.

