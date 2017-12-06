Rusev and Aiden English Added to Clash of Champions Title Match

Rusev and Aiden English had an extra reason to celebrate Rusev Day on Tuesday, as the two were added to the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view on Dec. 17.

The two will team up to take on The Usos, The New Day and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin in a Fatal Four-way for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships. The two earned their spot in the match by defeating Kofi Kingston and Big E on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

Videos by PopCulture.com

English has plenty of experience in the tag team division, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships as part of The Vaudvillians back in 2014. Rusev on the other hand has never held a tag title and hasn’t been a champion since his second United States Championship reign last year.

Clash of Champions takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Dec. 17.