Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular 2019 First Look Video Released

It’s not even November yet, but the Radio City Rockettes are fully into the Christmas spirit, preparing for the debut of the 2019 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. The New York City holiday pillar will kick off Nov. 8 and run through Jan. 5, and has more surprises and cheer in store than ever before, a Playbill exclusive look at the season promises.

See the first look here.

Sharing a sneak peek at the high-energy rehearsals necessary to get the Rockettes in perfect sync, dancers Sarah Wenstrom and Soultana Schiavi also teased some of what makes this year one for the books to the outlet.

“This year, the Christmas Spectacular is even more spectacular!” Wenstrom gushed. “I say we always are constantly building and pushing the show to new levels.”

Changing things up this year, Wenstrom revealed, “Last year we introduced the finale that came after the living nativity, which used to close the show. Not anymore, the finale’s back, and it’s better than last year. We’ve upped the game.”

“We’ve got new choreography, the costumes are still fabulous, but it’s really energetic, really exciting,” she continued. “I think audiences are going to be so excited to see something refreshed that’s so new refreshed. It’s a really exciting year.”

Preparing for the holiday season is not an easy task, Schiavi added: “It’s a long process, it’s a rigorous process.”

“It’s six days a week, six hours a day, so we’re here grinding it out every day,” she continued, adding that most of the dancers come in early and stay late to proactice their choreography. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s very rewarding in the end.”

In the end, Schiavi recommended people grab their tickets now if they want to see “fierce athleticism and a group of 80 strong women working together to create Christmas magic.”

Tickets for the 2019 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes are on sale now at Rockettes.com/Christmas and at the Radio City box office.

