Offest Calls out Chris Brown’s History of Domestic Violence in Online Feud

Offset took his and Chris Brown‘s feud, that started over the arrest of 21 Savage, to the next level!

The Migos rapper posted some rather harsh words on his Instagram story that would punch anyone in the gut if it were aimed towards them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I aint really have too much rap for you on this social media s— but since that’s where you wanna take it tell the people why you had your management reach out to squash the s—!” Offset wrote.

He proceeded to hit even harder when he referenced the incident between Brown and Rihanna that took place 10 years ago.

“Check my record and check yours only people you go toe to toe with is women,” he added.

Brown was sentenced to five years of probation after the scandal, along with one year of domestic violence counseling, and six months of community service.

The two rappers feud started over a video Brown posted to his Instagram. The clip contained a 21 Savage music video with a British-sounding rapper doing a voice-over, before Offset called it “lame” in the comment section.

Brown gave a quick and heated response filled with explicit language.

“F— YOU LIL BOY. BETTER WORRY ABOUT WHAT U GOT GOING AND AND FOCUS ON “YOU”.” he wrote.

Brown then encouraged the rapper to call him “personally” and said, “IF YOU A REAL MAN FIGHT ME.” Then he “Air” rapper ended with, “Oh and another thing, SUCK MY D—!!!!”

21 Savage was recently arrested by ICE due to overstaying his visa and in part of a felony drug charge he was convicted of in October 2014.

“Mr. Abraham-Joseph has no criminal convictions or charges under state or federal law and is free to seek relief from removal in immigration court. ICE provided incorrect information to the press when it claimed he had a criminal conviction,” a statement from his representatives said.

Several celebrities like Jay-Z are coming to the “Bank Account” singers defense as well.

“The arrest and detention of 21 Savage is an absolute travesty,” the Roc Nation founder wrote in a Facebook post. “His U visa petition has been pending for 4 years. In addition to being a successful recording artist, 21 savage deserves to be reunited with his children immediately, #Free21Savage.”

Jay-Z even hired a lawyer to help handle his case.

“We are not going to stop until he is released, bonded out or in front of a judge,” Alex Spiro — Jay-Z’s attorney said. “What we have here is someone who overstayed their Visa with an application pending for 4 years — not convicted criminal that needs to be detained and removed but, by all accounts a wonderful person, father, and entertainer who has a marijuana offense which was vacated and sealed.”

21 Savage believes the arrest took place due to new music he put out that slammed immigration officials.