New Year’s Eve: Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Reaches Capacity, Turns Away Guests Ahead of Celebration

For some fans at Disney World‘s Magic Kingdom on New Year’s Eve, waiting to get into the park proved to be a magical disaster. Since there are so many fans eager to ring in the new year at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, the park has, unfortunately, had to turn some guests away.

Local Florida news outlet Spectrum News 13 detailed that guests were being turned away from the theme park at around 1 p.m. ET. However certain guests, such as Walt Disney World resort guests and annual ticket holders were still able to enter.

At one point, Magic Kingdom was so full that the official Walt Disney World guest services Twitter account was urging followers to take a trip to one of the other three Disney theme parks — Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios — instead.

We’re experiencing a busy day at the Walt Disney World Resort. We invite you to visit Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Epcot and Hollywood Studios, while Magic Kingdom Park is not admitting new Guests at this time. You can also check availability at 407-560-5000. Thank you! -Zoey — Walt Disney World Guest Service (@WDWGuestService) December 31, 2019

As of 6 p.m. ET, Magic Kingdom has officially reopened to all guests. But, fans are likely still in for a long wait when it comes to any of the rides within the park. Spectrum News 13 reported that the wait time for Space Mountain reached four hours on Tuesday. It was a similar story when it came to parking outside the Magic Kingdom. The publication went on to report that guests faced extremely long lines as they entered the parking lot, which is a major indication that the Disney parks are going to be super busy all day on New Year’s Eve.

According to USA Today (and the Walt Disney World Guest Service Twitter account), park-goers may want to forgo a trip to the Magic Kingdom and head to one of the three other Disney parks instead as all of them will reportedly have some kind of New Year’s celebrations.

At Epcot, there will also be fireworks as well as celebrations in each country featured in their World Showcase. Hollywood Studios also has a fireworks display planned. As for the Animal Kingdom, there will reportedly be a dance party and a countdown at the Tree of Life to help ring in the new year. In short, even if the lines are long, there are still ways that park-goers can celebrate the holiday in true Disney style.