Kelsea Ballerini Leads This Week’s Batch of New Country Music

Happy Friday, country fans! Every week, we’re bringing you the best of country’s new releases from artists across the genre, and this week is a big one.

Kelsea Ballerini’s new album is finally here, and fans are already loving the stellar release from the singer. Blake Shelton also released his new LP, and the album’s Gwen Stefani-inspired tracks are sure to get fans talking about the power couple once again.

Keep scrolling for more new music this week.

Kelsea Ballerini

Ballerini’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, Unapologetically, fully delivered on the rising star’s potential, with the 24-year-old gifting fans with a glittering collection of songs all co-written by Ballerini herself.

The album’s narrative sees the star go through a breakup, reflect on herself and meet the love of her life (who fans know to be fiancé Morgan Evans), with each track giving fans a personal look into Ballerini’s life. Vulnerable lyrics combine with catchy hooks to make Unapologetically an album you can listen to over and over again.

Blake Shelton

Shelton’s 11th studio album, Texoma Shore, is just what fans have come to expect from the Voice coach — a collection of swoon-worthy ballads and uptempo songs that will have you singing along with Shelton’s signature tongue-in-cheek delivery.

While his last album, 2016’s If I’m Honest, contained some emotionally heavy material regarding his divorce from Miranda Lambert, Texoma Shore is full of optimism as well as an ode to current girlfriend Gwen Stefani in the steamy track “Turnin’ Me On.”

Lee Brice

Brice’s latest effort, Lee Brice, sees the singer at his most honest, with the LP delivering a set of raw tracks that show off Brice’s strong voice and well-crafted selection of songs from Brice and some of Nashville’s top writers.

Prior to the album’s release, the singer shared clips of each track on Instagram as well as the inspiration behind the songs. The album was preceded by the lead single “Boy,” a song Brice recorded as a tribute to his two sons.

Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Stapleton, Bryan, McGraw and Hill all released tracks from upcoming projects, giving fans a taste of what they can expect from the superstars’ soon-to-arrive albums. Stapleton released “Scarecrow In The Garden,” Bryan gave fans “Most People Are Good,” and McGraw and Hill duet on “Telluride.”

