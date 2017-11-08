Must-See Horror Titles Coming to Netflix in October

As September winds down and with October right around the corner, Netflix has officially released all of the titles that will be added to its streaming service next month.

The service has announced many successful and well-known titles joining its library in October, like Boogie Nights, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Miss Congeniality. Sadly, Big Daddy, Happy Feet and Love Actually are all on the chopping block and will leave the service in the coming month. You can see the full list of movies arriving here and full list of movies leaving here.

There are some choice selections for horror fans that will be arriving on the service in October and, luckily, very few horror titles will be leaving the service.

Scroll down to see our picks for the best horror movies coming to Netflix that will be available next month!

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) – Available 9/1

Stanley Kubrick is widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, thanks to films like Full Metal Jacket, A Clockwork Orange and The Shining. His last film, Eyes Wide Shut, is one of his most controversial and also one of his biggest accomplishments.

Dr. William Harford (Tom Cruise) is successful, has a beautiful wife (Nicole Kidman) and leads a seemingly perfect life. Following an argument in which his masculinity feels threatened, Dr. Harford meets up with an old college friend. The night leads the doctor to a mysterious mansion in the midst of a party full of sex, drugs and danger. When the robed and masked party organizers realize the doctor doesn’t belong, William begins to regret ever leaving the house that night.

Far from a traditional horror movie, Kubrick’s film is a challenging portrayal of sexuality and domestic life. The complicated subjects are shrouded in bizarre circumstances that make the viewers question who ran the sordid festivities and just how much of an impact they have on the doctor’s life.

Cult of Chucky (2017) – Available 10/3

The seventh installment in the Child’s Play franchise could be the biggest yet, as it brings together some of the most memorable actors from the whole franchise.

Cult of Chucky is set to bring together many of the victims of the murderous doll’s crimes to connect with one another over the impact he’s had on their lives. Unfortunately, this also means Chucky can conveniently finish what he started over the decades as all of those who have defeated him have come together into one place.

The upcoming film was written/directed by Don Mancini, who has written each installment in the franchise, making the saga one of the most consistent of any horror franchise, regardless of whether it was released in theaters or has gone straight to video.

Raw (2016) – Available 10/4

One of the biggest hits on the festival circuit last year, Raw isn’t your average horror film and isn’t for the easily grossed out.

Justine (Garance Marillier) enters veterinary school with an open mind, but when hazing rituals force her to call into question her vegetarian beliefs, she learns the educational opportunity will be harder for her than just her time spent studying. Having never tasted meat before, a hunger awakens in Justine that pushes her tp places never before imagined, going to drastic measures to satiate her desires in all their various forms.

Beginning at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Raw‘s mix of euphoric visuals, sound design and gruesome practical effects created a visceral experience for viewers, earning itself a reputation for audiences leaving theaters in disgust. When the film hits Netflix, you can be the judge of the film’s worth, so long as your stomach can take it.

1922 (2017) – Available 10/20

Between IT, The Dark Tower and Mr. Mercedes, 2017 has been a big year for Stephen King. In case you can’t get enough of the master of horror, an adaptation of his story 1922 is coming to Netflix.

The film chronicles the telling of a man’s confession of his wife’s murder. The tale is told from the perspective of Wilfred James, the story’s unreliable narrator who admits to killing his wife, Arlette, with his son in Nebraska. But after he buries her body, he finds himself terrorized by rats and, as his life begins to unravel, becomes convinced his wife is haunting him.

The author himself can barely contain his excitement about the projecting, admitting to Yahoo! Movies, “Gerald’s Game is terrific, I’ve seen that. The one you want to watch for is, Netflix did an adaptation of 1922 from Full Dark, No Stars. I think that’s going to be out in October or something, and man, I saw a rough cut of that and it won’t leave my mind. That is super creepy!”

The Mist (Season 1) (2017) – Available 10/24

Having previously been adapted into a film in 2007, Spike took another crack at Stephen King’s novella The Mist for a 10-episode exploration of the subject matter.

When a dense fog descends upon a small town, the residents are left in a panic, unable to contact one another in various parts of the community, creating unlikely groups of survivors. As time goes by, the residents learn the deadly secrets contained within the fog and that the lack of communication with the outside world is the least of their problems.

Per our own review of the series, “The Mist is a breath of fresh air in terms of horror on television, and genre fans would be keen to flock to the series as it unfolds.”

Stranger Things (Season 2) – Available 10/27

Stranger Things took the world by storm following its debut last summer, instantly garnering massive amounts of attention from fans of sci-fi, horror and ’80s adventure films.

A year after the mysterious disappearance of Will Barnes, the young boy tries to get back to his normal life with the rest of his friends and family in the small town of Hawkins, IN. Unfortunately, while Will might be done with “The Upside-Down,” this other-worldly realm might not be done with him, forcing our characters to confront even bigger threats than we saw in the first season.

The second season of Stranger Things is one of the most anticipated shows of the fall, so don’t be surprised if the massive amount of viewers totally crashes the streaming service on the day the second season premieres.